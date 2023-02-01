Fashion influencer takes aim at Jordyn Woods’ new mesh dress on Tiktok





Photo : Axelle/Bauer-Griffin ( Getty Images ) Jordyn Woods wants to prove she's more than Kylie Jenners' former best friend. On January 23, she released her new clothing line, Wood by Jordyn, which she describes as an authentic clothing brand designed for all shapes, sizes and colors. The line launched with three fitted knit dresses, the Kai,Moon and Wiseeach selling for $123. But one style influencer didn't think the dress lived up to the hype or the price tag, and she made her feelings clear in a series of now-viral review videos. Stella Williams is known for reviewing fashion and beauty products for her more than 457,000 TikTok followers. And she had no problem giving her honest opinion on the new Woods line. During her first unboxing video, Williams looks genuinely excited, calling the dresses cute and planning photo shoots with them. But after taking a closer look and trying them out, her opinion quickly changed. Screenshot : TikTok/@thestellawilliams

Essentiel by Adele is an all-purpose moisturizer, suitable for the body, face and even around the eyes. Gotta be so real on this one. It’s so bad that I just unsubscribed from the brand, she says. She continues to call the Woods line a cash grab and compares it to Shein’s clearance section (ouch!). Williams focuses on unfinished seams in the sleeves, which users were quick to point out as a raw edge rather than poor stitching. Some in the comments thanked Williams for sharing her unfiltered opinion. An user wrote, Girl thank you for saving our coins. While others have accused Williams of being more personal than professional. A commentator wrote, I don’t know, you have about 6+ videos on Woods by Jordyn where you catch her. The way you examine her seems like she just stole your boyfriend. Woods kept the class with her reply at Williams’ exam, even asking for suggestions on ways she can improve. When you don’t mass-produce clothes, especially these days, it costs a lot more to make. But I appreciate your constructive criticism, she said. I would like to know which brands provide the quality mesh you are looking for and how I can improve, and we can continue to grow together. It’s important to note that other TikTok reviews gave more praise than criticism. A reviewer said, Jordyn did her thing with this dress. I give it a 10 out of 10. Screenshot : TikTok/@makeupshayla But Williams defends her comments, saying she intends to keep it straight for the sake of her supporters. My first priority is to protect the wallets of those who watch my reviews of consumer goods, she said in an interview with INITIATED. People are tired of sugar-coated reviews and celebrity cash grabs, especially when those millionaires have the resources to make quality products, Williams told Insider. I have a feeling that pages like mine will see an increase in subscribers as people start to see through the smoke and mirrors that influencers are giving out for PR and endorsements and the likes of major brands. The moral of the story is that fashion influencers can help you decide what’s hot and what’s not. But take their reviews with a grain of salt. You never know what’s behind their honest opinions.

