BaylorRush goes viral on TikTok; showcases unique fashion, Greek life

By Katy Mae Turner | Photographer

In August 2021, #BamaRush at the University of Alabama has taken over the Internet. Many prospective new members (PNMs) were recording videos showing off their outfits and talking about the week-long recruiting process, allowing people with little or no knowledge of how sororities work to get a glimpse of the process.

During Baylor’s spring recruiting in January 2022, snowballing the #BamaRush craze months before, #BaylorRush on TikTok has grown in popularity. With over 32.4 million views, the hashtag has grown outside of the Baylor community and has become a viral phenomenon across multiple social media platforms.

The videos of #BaylorRush on TikTok received mixed reviews due to the wide variety of opinions and in-depth understanding of the trend. Over the past couple of years, creating videos has entertained not only people being recruited, but those watching from the virtual sidelines all over the world.

Charlotte, NC, sophomore Katie Boatwright was part of the success of #BaylorRush in 2022 when she and her friend, Cypress sophomore Sara Bothe, made a video before their fraternity tours show off their outfits. Once they got home for the day, they realized the video got way more views than expected.

“I came home that day and saw it exploded, it was just a quick one-take video,” Boatwright said. “I thought it was all hilarious and some of the comments were quite creative.”

Boatwright’s video currently has over 4.1 million views, 314,600 likes and 13,200 comments.

Former Baylor Panhellenic External Relations and Engagement Coordinator Mikayla Olson wasn’t going to miss the fun of TikTok as a new alum. With now over 110,000 views, she made a series where she ranked chapter themes throughout the week based on their Instagram posts.

“Honestly, I just wanted to do silly little TikToks because when I was at Baylor it would just be something I would talk about with my friends all week long,” Olson said. “Since graduating, all my friends are scattered, so I would send them my TikToks and we would discuss it.”

With these videos going viral, social media users had a wide variety of opinions – some pleasant, some less so.

“I spent $600 on cutting edge dresses for my southern SEC culture rush, and can these girls wear dresses I wore at 10 and get in?” TikTok user @thinkswgracie said. “If I had worn this in Mississippi, I would have made myself laugh at the building.”

Prospective Baylor students also took advantage of the visibility of the week to view current students and learn more about Baylor.

“They all dress up in these terrible outfits; I’ve never seen so many sorority TikToks on my For You page who all have these outfits,” TikTok user @cookiedoughlavacake says, who was recently accepted into Baylor’s Class of 2027. “What’s going on in Waco?”

Others had kinder comments, emphasizing that fashion is all about personal style and opinions.

“I don’t understand why TikTok hates all of these Baylor RushTok girls’ outfits; like, at least they have a quirky style,” Twitter user @marciac95_ said.

TikTok user @jessicapeltzman came to the defense of many PNM outfits.

“They wear unique clothes and they experiment with fashion,” she said. “These girls are in college, okay?” They are still learning their style.

Many different schools recruit sororities, so why has Baylor become so popular? Olson said Baylor’s unique approach to recruiting is what sets it apart.

“Greek life is so different at Baylor compared to other schools – we have spring recruitment, no houses, a strong influence from religion and especially Baylor’s vernacular and fashion trends,” Olson said.