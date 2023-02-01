Fashion
#BaylorRush goes viral on TikTok; showcases unique fashion, Greek life
By Katy Mae Turner | Photographer
In August 2021, #BamaRush at the University of Alabama has taken over the Internet. Many prospective new members (PNMs) were recording videos showing off their outfits and talking about the week-long recruiting process, allowing people with little or no knowledge of how sororities work to get a glimpse of the process.
During Baylor’s spring recruiting in January 2022, snowballing the #BamaRush craze months before, #BaylorRush on TikTok has grown in popularity. With over 32.4 million views, the hashtag has grown outside of the Baylor community and has become a viral phenomenon across multiple social media platforms.
The videos of #BaylorRush on TikTok received mixed reviews due to the wide variety of opinions and in-depth understanding of the trend. Over the past couple of years, creating videos has entertained not only people being recruited, but those watching from the virtual sidelines all over the world.
Charlotte, NC, sophomore Katie Boatwright was part of the success of #BaylorRush in 2022 when she and her friend, Cypress sophomore Sara Bothe, made a video before their fraternity tours show off their outfits. Once they got home for the day, they realized the video got way more views than expected.
“I came home that day and saw it exploded, it was just a quick one-take video,” Boatwright said. “I thought it was all hilarious and some of the comments were quite creative.”
Boatwright’s video currently has over 4.1 million views, 314,600 likes and 13,200 comments.
Former Baylor Panhellenic External Relations and Engagement Coordinator Mikayla Olson wasn’t going to miss the fun of TikTok as a new alum. With now over 110,000 views, she made a series where she ranked chapter themes throughout the week based on their Instagram posts.
“Honestly, I just wanted to do silly little TikToks because when I was at Baylor it would just be something I would talk about with my friends all week long,” Olson said. “Since graduating, all my friends are scattered, so I would send them my TikToks and we would discuss it.”
With these videos going viral, social media users had a wide variety of opinions – some pleasant, some less so.
“I spent $600 on cutting edge dresses for my southern SEC culture rush, and can these girls wear dresses I wore at 10 and get in?” TikTok user @thinkswgracie said. “If I had worn this in Mississippi, I would have made myself laugh at the building.”
Prospective Baylor students also took advantage of the visibility of the week to view current students and learn more about Baylor.
“They all dress up in these terrible outfits; I’ve never seen so many sorority TikToks on my For You page who all have these outfits,” TikTok user @cookiedoughlavacake says, who was recently accepted into Baylor’s Class of 2027. “What’s going on in Waco?”
Others had kinder comments, emphasizing that fashion is all about personal style and opinions.
“I don’t understand why TikTok hates all of these Baylor RushTok girls’ outfits; like, at least they have a quirky style,” Twitter user @marciac95_ said.
TikTok user @jessicapeltzman came to the defense of many PNM outfits.
“They wear unique clothes and they experiment with fashion,” she said. “These girls are in college, okay?” They are still learning their style.
Many different schools recruit sororities, so why has Baylor become so popular? Olson said Baylor’s unique approach to recruiting is what sets it apart.
“Greek life is so different at Baylor compared to other schools – we have spring recruitment, no houses, a strong influence from religion and especially Baylor’s vernacular and fashion trends,” Olson said.
|
Sources
2/ https://baylorlariat.com/2023/01/31/baylorrush-goes-viral-on-tiktok-showcases-unique-fashion-greek-life/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- ACC announces the weekly tennis awards for men
- #BaylorRush goes viral on TikTok; showcases unique fashion, Greek life
- Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange
- Marjorie Taylor Green has reacted to Santos’ decision regarding commission assignments
- ‘Pathaan’ Review: So Furious and Chaotic That ‘RRR’ Sounds Classic
- GEIC Signs NERD as Tier 1 Partner in Sustainable Construction Technologies to Accelerate Innovation
- Northwest Pakistan grapples with deadly Taliban resurgence | Pakistan
- Putin’s victory in Ukraine would send a ‘dangerous’ signal to China
- Army ‘Monitoring British Citizens’ Social Media Posts’ Will Be Investigated, Ben Wallace Says
- 4 suspects in the assassination of the president of Haiti have been transferred to the United States : NPR
- Prosecutors file manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin, a weapons expert in the set of a deadly movie
- Exclusive: Probation officers ‘under pressure to lower offender risk rating’, whistleblower reveals