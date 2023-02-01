Sixers’ winning streak ends ugly with ugly loss to Magic





Time for Admiral Ackbar’s impressions, because this one was a trap. The Sixers’ seven-game winning streak was snapped when they lost a 21-point lead to the Orlando Magic at home on Monday night. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero was down 29 points and 10 rebounds, and both Wagners were a problem as Franz had 19 points and six boards, while Moe had 22 points. Markelle Fultz had 12 points and 10 assists in her opener at the Wells Fargo Center as the Magic won 119-109. Here are some thoughts at the buzzer. first quarter It was surprising to see Markelle Fultz booed as loudly as he was at the start of the game. It certainly didn’t work out for him in Philadelphia, but his struggles here seem to have taken place eight lifetimes ago.

There were a lot of fears that it was a trap game, and those worries have been temporarily allayed. Fultz was the only Magic player who could score in the first seven minutes of the game, with the Sixers having a double-digit lead almost instantly. Orlando shot just 25.9% from the field as Phillys’ defense was highlighted by three first-quarter blocks by Embiid. A solid offensive start for the Sixers as they scored 30 points without having to force themselves. Tobias Harris led all scorers with nine points in the first quarter as the Sixers took a 13-point lead. second quarter Any six-minute streak where Matisse Thybulle scores seven points is going to seem remarkable, but the first half was one of his best minutes of the season. He was his usual disruptive self on the defensive end, with two interceptions during that streak. Things started to look less lopsided when the Magic saw some hits start to fall. Orlando shot 50% in the second as a lead as high as 21 was 10 at halftime, Paolo Banchero even reducing it to single digits for a while before halftime.

Playing Paul Reed for the last 55 seconds of halftime is not what’s best for the team, nor what’s best for Paul Reed! Third quarter The Magic hung around and kept an interesting game as the final No. 1 overall pick found a rhythm. Banchero had just four points with four minutes left in the first half, but he suddenly had 27 points heading into the fourth. The Magic took their first lead of the game on a Gary Harris three with a minute and a half left in the third. The Sixers’ offense in the third was inconsistent at best and sloppy at worst. Four turnovers early in the quarter made it too easy for the Magic to get into a run. Orlando had 28 quick break points on the night.

With Phillys’ rotations being pretty set in stone, it’s always tough for the Sixers when the other team has momentum when Embiid leaves the game. It was a bad night for Montrezl Harrell, because he couldn’t do anything with the height of the Magics, and he really didn’t contribute anything on the offensive end. The Sixers completely lost their lead, trailing by four early in the final quarter. Fourth trimester It wasn’t the finest minutes for the bench unit, but they managed to level the game for Embiid’s return to the game. Considering the foot problem he faced, it probably would have been nice to steal some extra rest for the big guy, but alas! The Sixers have complicated the task all night. Embiid was pretty neutralized defensively on the stretch as he played with five fouls.

Philly’s offense only got worse when the Magic started applying more pressure. They were picking up Sixers ball handlers all over the court for much of the game, but in the second half they really started to get aggressive with double teams, and those double teams really affected the Sixers offense. Just two different levels of intensity from the Sixers and Magic tonight.

Stay where you are, because the Sixers’ next game is against these Orlando Magic at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

