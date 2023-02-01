Kate Middleton just took off her coat and showed off a tight dress – wow





















The Princess of Wales had a very busy day in Leeds on Tuesday. Fresh from her visit to Kirkgate Market the morning she wore a stunning Alexander McQueen coatshe headed to the University of Leeds where she joined the students of the Childhood Studies program. Kate took off her coat and fans were delighted to see her rocking a white, tight dress ! The fancy number came with an integrated belt and was of the knitted variety. He fit royal like a glove and she has never looked better. The dress comes from Victoria Beckham’s fashion brand. WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best outfits of the past ten years Loading player… The Department of Childhood Studies places childhood at the center of study and uses a multidisciplinary lens to gain a holistic view of the child and childhood. Students go on to a range of careers after graduation, for example social work, early childhood settings, therapeutic professions, public service and the charitable sector. Kate looked stunning in her cream Victoria Beckham dress This week’s tours are all in conjunction with Kate’s new project. Led by the lady herself, the Shaping Us campaign was launched Monday night at a star-studded BAFTA event. Earlier that day, she covered her dress with an Alexander McQueen coat The campaign has the backing of a number of notable faces including Professor Green, Fearne Cotton, Giovanna Fletcher, Zara McDermott and Leah Williamson. Have the look! Cream knitted midi jumper dress, £47, River Island BUY NOW Speaking about her project, Princess Kate said: “How we develop, through our experiences, our relationships and our environment during our early childhood, fundamentally shapes our whole lives. It affects everything from our ability to form relationships and thrive at work, to our mental and physical well-being as adults and how we raise our own children.” READ: The secret behind Princess Kate’s super thick hair revealed She ended by adding: “All of society has a role to play in this, even if you are not directly involved in a child’s life, because we are all responsible for building a more compassionate world. in which our children can grow, learn and live. .” The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

