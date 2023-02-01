A record night allows the Eagles to dominate the Sabercats





Next game: Augustana College 02/02/2023 | 7:00 p.m. February 02 (Thu) / 7:00 p.m. Augustana College MADISON The Edgewood College Eagles men’s volleyball team opened the Todd Wehr Edgedome for the 2023 season on Tuesday night. They hosted the Maranatha Baptist Sabercats. The Eagles (1-4) set a team record for hit percentage by beating the Sabercats (0-6) 3-0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-13) HOW DID IT HAPPEN

– Edgewood College would never trail in the first set. A 7-1 rally with four kills and an ace would take them to a 13-5 advantage. Mistakes would give Maranatha Baptist some life as they cut the Eagles’ lead with a 6-3 run, but Edgewood College would continue on a 9-1 tear with seven kills to wrap up the first frame. – The Sabercats found some momentum in the second set, a pair of 3-0 rallies aided by errors from Eagle giving them a 7-6 lead. Edgewood College’s offense got organized as they went 10-3 with seven kills and an ace for a 16-10 advantage. Maranatha Baptist would never come close to five points for the remainder of the period, with a 7-3 run arcing the set 25-16 for the Eagles. – Edgewood College fired like a rocket in the final set of the night, three aces helping to push them to a 10-2 lead. The Sabercats would never really pose a threat in the third quarter as the Eagles finished the set at 15-11 and never led by less than six points. – Will Gehrke and Bryce Wrobel helped lead Edgewood College’s offense which hit .481 on the night with 21 and 15 assists respectively. Max Dermody had three aces to lead the team, while four Eagles threw six kills and three grabbed six digs in a team effort. – Edgewood College held significant advantages in almost every major statistical category except blocks. They had 48 kills to Maranatha Baptist’s nine, 11 aces to two and 43 assists to seven. BEYOND THE SCORE BOX

– The Eagles’ .481 hit percentage as a team solidly eclipsed the previous best game of .424 against Wisconsin Lutheran in the 2022 season. Their 48 wins are third on the all-time singles list , 11 aces tied for third and 43 assists third on the list. – Edgewood College is 2-0 against Maranatha Baptist in the all-time series. – The win was the Eagles’ first-ever home opener win as a program. NEXT

Edgewood College wraps up its week by hosting the Augustana Vikings at the Edgeome. The first service is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening. The Vikings won the only game of the series 3-1 in 2022.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://edgewoodcollegeeagles.com/news/2023/1/31/mens-volleyball-record-setting-night-lifts-eagles-to-dominating-victory-over-sabercats.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos