Rita Ora is embracing the nude dress trend dominating 2023

Rita Ora has embraced the nude dress trend dominating celebrity style in 2023. (Getty Images)

Rita Ora slipped on what might be her boldest endorsement yet of the celeb favorite of 2023 nude dress trend of which Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Chastain are also fans.

The singer, 32, wowed in a sheer red latex dress to perform on stage at London’s iconic Heaven nightclub.

She paired her Avellano one-shoulder ensemble with star-shaped pasties and a nude thong, as well as hoop earrings and wavy hair.

After posting an image of her outfit which she also accessorized with a pair of sky-high heels for instagramher fans rushed to praise the head-turning look.

The singer wore star-shaped pasties under the transparent latex Avellano dress. (Getty Images)

Her daring ensemble was praised by fans on Instagram. (Getty Images)

Among them, Davina McCall said “this dress is to die for”, while other social media users commented “beautiful” and “so sexy”.

However, this isn’t the first time Ora has opted for a see-through dress lately, she chose one for the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast earlier this month.

Watch: Rita Ora has confirmed that she and Taika Waititi have married

Read more: Rita Ora looks unrecognizable in a see-through dress and prosthetics at the Fashion Awards

The star only wore black underwear under her purple lace Rodarte number, retail for 2,294by choosing to leave the slip included at home.

She also stepped out in a see-through dress by Nensi Dojaka on The Fashion Awards red carpet in December.

The star decided to wear her Rodarte dress without briefs. (Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez recently put her own spin on the nude dress trend. (Getty Images)

Ora isn’t the only one embracing the nude dress trend in recent weeks, with Jennifer Lopez recently sporting a sheer beige-colored Valentino dress embellished with matching gold crystals at the premiere of Shotgun Wedding.

Fans of the 53-year-old singer and actor on Instagram loved the look, which featured beige strapless briefs underneath and a bright yellow bow at the waist.

One social media user wrote “no one does it better!” while another shared “love this dress” and a third commented “SUPERB”.

Read more: Heidi Klum’s Water-Inspired Take on Nude Dress Was Avatar’s Red Carpet Star

The story continues

The trend was also seen on several other red carpets this year, with celebrities at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards wearing nude or sheer dresses.

Jessica Chastain wore a nude Oscar de la Renta dress at the Golden Globes, while The Menus Anya Taylor-Joy wore a nude dress and see-through Christian Dior dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards.

Lily James also won the Critics’ Choice Awards in a see-through Oscar de la Renta gown, her second fashion win of the year after style watchers named her best dressed fame at the Golden Globes.

Anya Taylor-Joy (left) and Lily James (right) embraced the nude dress trend at the 2023 Critics’ Choice Awards. (Getty Images)

Jessica Chastain opted for a nude dress at the 2023 Golden Globes. (Getty Images)

The naked dress can come in several variations. It can either be a dress that closely matches your skin tone, a sheer dress with carefully positioned fabric to protect the wearer’s modesty, or a completely sheer fabric dress.

Read more: Florence Pugh reflects on the transparent Valentino dress

The trend seemed to pick up speed after the 2022 Met Gala, at which Kim Kardashian wore the famous nude Marilyn Monroes dress that the actor wore in 1962 to serenade then-US President John F Kennedy.

Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe’s “naked dress” at the 2022 Met Gala. (Getty Images)

In a way, it’s the original nude dress, Kardashian said vogue after the Met Gala. That’s why it was so shocking.

Emily Ratajkowski and Lily James were two other celebs who brought the nude dress to the Met Gala, both wearing Versace for the occasion.

Lily James (left) and Emily Ratajkowski (right) rocked the sheer dress trend at the 2022 Met Gala. (Getty Images)

However, perhaps the most talked about nude dress moment of 2022 was Florence Pougwho wore a stripped Valentino dress at the fashion house’s couture show in Paris last year which saw both praise and backlash from its social media followers.

Florence Pugh was trolled after wearing a see-through Valentino dress. (Getty Images)

If I’m happy in it, then I’ll wear it. Of course, I don’t mean to offend people, but I guess my point is, how can my nipples offend you so much? Pugh later said vogue.

With stars already rocking the trend in 2023, it looks like the nude dress isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.