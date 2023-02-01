Fashion
Rita Ora is embracing the nude dress trend dominating 2023
Rita Ora slipped on what might be her boldest endorsement yet of the celeb favorite of 2023 nude dress trend of which Jennifer Lopez and Jessica Chastain are also fans.
The singer, 32, wowed in a sheer red latex dress to perform on stage at London’s iconic Heaven nightclub.
She paired her Avellano one-shoulder ensemble with star-shaped pasties and a nude thong, as well as hoop earrings and wavy hair.
After posting an image of her outfit which she also accessorized with a pair of sky-high heels for instagramher fans rushed to praise the head-turning look.
Among them, Davina McCall said “this dress is to die for”, while other social media users commented “beautiful” and “so sexy”.
However, this isn’t the first time Ora has opted for a see-through dress lately, she chose one for the Netflix Golden Globe and Critics Choice Nominee Toast earlier this month.
Watch: Rita Ora has confirmed that she and Taika Waititi have married
Read more: Rita Ora looks unrecognizable in a see-through dress and prosthetics at the Fashion Awards
The star only wore black underwear under her purple lace Rodarte number, retail for 2,294by choosing to leave the slip included at home.
She also stepped out in a see-through dress by Nensi Dojaka on The Fashion Awards red carpet in December.
Ora isn’t the only one embracing the nude dress trend in recent weeks, with Jennifer Lopez recently sporting a sheer beige-colored Valentino dress embellished with matching gold crystals at the premiere of Shotgun Wedding.
Fans of the 53-year-old singer and actor on Instagram loved the look, which featured beige strapless briefs underneath and a bright yellow bow at the waist.
One social media user wrote “no one does it better!” while another shared “love this dress” and a third commented “SUPERB”.
Read more: Heidi Klum’s Water-Inspired Take on Nude Dress Was Avatar’s Red Carpet Star
The trend was also seen on several other red carpets this year, with celebrities at the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards wearing nude or sheer dresses.
Jessica Chastain wore a nude Oscar de la Renta dress at the Golden Globes, while The Menus Anya Taylor-Joy wore a nude dress and see-through Christian Dior dress at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
Lily James also won the Critics’ Choice Awards in a see-through Oscar de la Renta gown, her second fashion win of the year after style watchers named her best dressed fame at the Golden Globes.
The naked dress can come in several variations. It can either be a dress that closely matches your skin tone, a sheer dress with carefully positioned fabric to protect the wearer’s modesty, or a completely sheer fabric dress.
Read more: Florence Pugh reflects on the transparent Valentino dress
The trend seemed to pick up speed after the 2022 Met Gala, at which Kim Kardashian wore the famous nude Marilyn Monroes dress that the actor wore in 1962 to serenade then-US President John F Kennedy.
In a way, it’s the original nude dress, Kardashian said vogue after the Met Gala. That’s why it was so shocking.
Emily Ratajkowski and Lily James were two other celebs who brought the nude dress to the Met Gala, both wearing Versace for the occasion.
However, perhaps the most talked about nude dress moment of 2022 was Florence Pougwho wore a stripped Valentino dress at the fashion house’s couture show in Paris last year which saw both praise and backlash from its social media followers.
If I’m happy in it, then I’ll wear it. Of course, I don’t mean to offend people, but I guess my point is, how can my nipples offend you so much? Pugh later said vogue.
With stars already rocking the trend in 2023, it looks like the nude dress isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
