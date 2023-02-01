6 Looks From Mens Week AW23 We’re Styling For Fall





The Fall/Winter 2023 menswear season only ended about a week ago, but it’s already a distant memory with the way it bled into couture week. We’re just catching up, and while we’ve rounded up all of our favorite shows of the week, we haven’t really given ourselves a chance to absorb the impeccable style that always accompanies men’s shows. For those who prefer a masculine silhouette, Mens Week is undoubtedly one of the most inspiring in terms of style. At Bode, we’ve seen old American glamor and Cape Cod concoction take on new meaning, while trailblazers like Martine Rose and Grace Wales Bonner have taught us a lesson in mixing textures and sensibilities. At Saint Laurent, Anthony Vaccarello’s stunningly handsome and fluid presentation of a masculine wardrobe left a taste of chiffon in the mouth, while Fendi proved a point with sheer knits. And at Prada? While everyone was looking at the collars, I was focusing on the hidden neck pockets in the costume. Below, you’ll find the Mens Week style cues we’ll be referencing with the change of season (hopefully not for a while). Come back when the temperature drops! Predict The perfect outfit does exist after all… There are seldom things cooler than Emily Bode’s eponymous brand right now, and this laid-back, slightly bohemian (dare I say) take on a simple outfit formula just sticks with me. Buttery perfection. Until the real deal comes out, we’ll indulge in this Marni sweaterWales Bonner Track Pants and CO Glove Loafers as substitutes. Fendi Sheer perfection! At Fendi’s Fall/Winter 23 men’s show, the focal point was open-knit mohair sweaters and relaxed fits. A tied sash adds the perfect touch, and we’re looking at that Prada sweater for the mesh aspect and a black crocodile leather belt from Maison Margiela for the same effect. Martine Rose Shearling jackets have been making a comeback for a while now, but for Fall ’23, Martine Rose has proven why. It’s business casual style meets vintage street style, and it’s perfect. to imitate, Acne Studios arrives with the jacketwhile Blue Sky Inn does a good job of delivering a shirt with color. For the tie? Prada has some of the best on the market. Prada As mentioned, I’m unable to get this little bag around my neck and under my jacket out of my head, and decided it was the perfect new way to accessorize in an interesting way without detracting from a classic costume. For the perfect jacket, look no further than Pradaof course, and APC has some pretty good sleeve options. Saint Laurent Evening wear takes on new meaning in Anthony Vaccarello’s menswear universe, and we couldn’t be more on board. Accentuate your pussy bow with oversized silver bracelets like these from Jil Sander and AGMES and you can be sure to nail the look. Wales Bonner Ah, Grace, your ability to skillfully blend textures and genres knows no bounds. To play in the space between sporty masculine silhouettes and soft skirts, Wales Bonner never fails. The tracksuit sweater and skirt are from previous seasons, while the shoe can be compared to these from miu miu. Stay inspired, follow us.

