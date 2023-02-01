Fashion For Good extends its circularity project to the United States





Launched today (January 31), Sorting for Circularity, a framework created by fashion for good and Circle Economy, aims to (re)capture textile waste, accelerate the implementation of breakthrough technologies and foster circularity within the fashion value chain. The framework is based on information from the Fashion for Good and Apparel Impact Institutes collaborative report Unlocking the Trillion-Dollar Fashion Decarbonization

Opportunity, which charts a trajectory for the industry to achieve its net zero ambition by 2050, highlighting the potential and significant impact on carbon emissions in the industry through material efficiency, scale and reuse of waste. This effort is crucial to understanding and assessing the business case for textile-to-textile recycling, ensuring that used textiles make their way to their best and highest end use, Fashion for Good added. Created with scalability in mind, the project was first launched in Europe and has now expanded to include sorting for circularity in India and the United States. A growing and untapped resource Based on World Bank (2021) Global Consumption Database: Clothing and Footwear, Textile waste is now the fastest growing segment of the waste stream in the United States, with the amount of discarded textiles increasing every year. Another reportNational Snapshot: Materials, Waste and Recycling Facts and Figures” by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (2019) states that although some of this waste is reused, 85% of textile waste ends up in landfills. According to Fashion for Good, key elements to support the growth of textile-to-textile recycling include understanding the composition of materials, the volume and location of used textiles, as well as expanding access to textile recycling. . With a large-scale textile collection and sorting infrastructure, the industry could capture used textiles, sort them for the highest quality end use, and meet the growing demand for second-hand and recycled raw materials. Fashion for Good launched the Sorting for Circularity USA project to address this challenge and discover the availability of raw materials for textile-to-textile recycling. Katrin Ley, Managing Director of Fashion for Good, said, “We are excited to take the Sorting for Circularity project into new territory and enter the North American market. After successful initiatives in regions as large as Europe and India, the United States presents an excellent opportunity for innovation and circularity given the volume of the consumer market and the landscape of post-consumer textiles. This project will lay the foundation for making informed investment and infrastructure decisions, demonstrating the business case for alternative revenue streams from a vast untapped resource. Jeffrey Hogue, Director of Sustainability at Levi Strauss & Co, added, “We are advancing innovations in design and materials to produce more garments that are

used no longer, made to be remade using safe, recycled and renewable inputs that

contribute to a more circular product cycle, where recycling infrastructure is key

closing the loop. Thanks to our partnership with Fashion for Good and the series of

Sorting for circularity projects, we hope to uncover an opportunity to advance the circular economy to unlock scalable solutions that reduce the impact of the current take, make, waste model. Led by Fashion for Good, the Sorting for Circularity USA project is led by partner brands, Adidas, Inditex, Lévi Strauss & Cie, and Target, as good as EastMan, H&M and Nordstrom, as external partners. In December, Fashion for Good partnered with C&A and Levis Strauss and launched the Home Compostable Polybag Pilot Project to test alternatives to conventional single-use polybags.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.just-style.com/news/fashion-for-good-expands-circularity-project-to-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos