Alabama high school backtracks on prom dress code after first asking for front and back photos





After initially telling parents and students that prom attendees should email the vice principal photos of themselves in their front and back dresses ahead of the event, Oxford High School backtracked on its requirements. The original guidelines have since been removed, but according to photos shown in previous media coverage, students who wished to wear a dress should submit the email for review and have their dress approved by March 6. If they did not receive prior approval, the students could not attend the prom, the initial guidelines stated. A screenshot of the initial directions for the Oxford High School prom. The rules have since been updated. AL.com The school said these rules were published without proper approval. Unfortunately, the guidelines originally released were not sent through the proper approval channels and had to be rescinded as they did not accurately reflect the procedures the school will implement for this year’s prom, the door said. -word Ashley Siskey Stilwell. Now the official guidelines do not require students to email photos of their dresses, although the criteria for approved dresses remain the same: No transparent material

No slits more than 6 inches from the middle of the knee

No dress length can be less than 6 inches from the middle of the knee all the way around (front and back from the middle of the knee)

No revealing necklines (armpit line) or back lines

Dresses can be sleeveless or strapless as long as the material covers from armpit line to mid-thigh

No two-piece dresses showing the midriff will be allowed The first set of guidelines was posted on Facebook on January 18. They were removed the next day and the the school made a statement apologize for the confusion. In our attempt to provide a streamlined plan for approvals, our message was unclear and may have created confusion, the statement said. We apologize for any misunderstandings that may have arisen and will take the opportunity to learn and improve from our feedback. The school said there had been an increase in the number of attendees wearing clothes that did not comply with the dress code, leading to long lines to correct violations before entering the ball. A photo of the school’s mascot, a yellow jacket in a sweater, accompanied the statement. Your mascot doesn’t follow the dress code, but that’s okay because it’s probably male, one Facebook user commented. The school also updated a section of the prom guidelines titled Dancing and removed a sentence that said no dirty dancing, no sexual acts or movements, no inappropriate public displays of affection.

