



For better or for worse, “gorpcore” is still in vogue. The internet neologism, coined to describe the wearing of utilitarian and outward-minded clothing in everyday situations, sounds very 2023. However, the practice could be said to predate seam-sealed jackets and Sherpa fleece by centuries – and you can trace it. to a solid outer garment preferred by alpine hunters: the loden coat. The garment’s most immediately identifiable feature may be its color, a deep olive hue so associated with the style that it shares the same name. But it’s the fabric that counts. As Veronika Schneider, the third generation of the family behind the famous manufacturer Schneider’s Salzburg explains, loden fabric is made from virgin wool that undergoes a process called “fulling”, in which the damp fabric is kneaded until it takes on a felt-like texture. “It creates properties that make traditional fabric a natural functional fabric,” says Schneider, who heads the company’s marketing and public relations. “Raindrops roll off, yet the coat is breathable thanks to its natural fibers.” The fabric has been fashioned into everything from pants to capes, but its most iconic expression remains the loden coat with Schneiders. Hubert model serving as a school example. It has a long and generous cut, a deep box pleat at the back and several hunting-friendly features: open under-sleeves that allow greater freedom of movement, side pockets that open to access the pockets of the pants underneath and braided leather buttons that won’t scare off potential prey with metallic rattles. While her coats are now worn outside of stag season, Schneiders has retained those traditional design details. However, the company is not tied to the original loden recipe which focused only on Austrian mountain sheep. Today, she refines her fabric by combining it with alpaca, and also offers a more luxurious version of the Hubert cut in 100% cashmere. Loden coats were historically worn in Tyrol, the Alpine region straddling northern Italy and western Austria, but gradually found their way to well-dressed gentlemen at lower altitudes. Arthur Samier, who works as a cultural content writer for the Parisian couture-focused brand Husbandscites characters as the inspiration behind the label’s recent release fur coat. “It’s not uncommon to see old people wearing loden in Paris. In Milan, it’s even more true, ”he says. Robb Report. The Husbands version retains the flared cut, inverted back pleats and open undersleeves of the original. But the French brand has turned to Italy for its fabric, sourcing a 100% wool loden that Samier calls “more comfortable to wear, softer to the touch and more luxurious”. And while the look of the coat is traditional, Samier encourages that it be styled in a way that’s consistent with the young label’s fresh approach to traditional clothing. “We imagine a more rock and less conservative silhouette. Black high-waisted pants, a pair of zipped boots and a silk scarf,” he says. Another recontextualization of the loden coat comes courtesy of Paul Stuart’s creative director Ralph Auriemma, who has included a luxe iteration as part of the retailer’s Scottish-themed ‘Need for Tweed’ collection for Fall 2022. The since-sold coat, which differed by having one shoulder with raglan sleeves but retained the reverse pleat in the back, “pairs well with the Fair Isle plaid jumpers and tweed trousers that were staples of the collection,” says Auriemma. Traditional overcoats have seen a boom in recent years, with once-obscure designs like the polo or balmacaan slipping over sports coats and hoodies. Maybe the men will start looking for the loden coat next, especially if the forecast calls for rain.

