



Collective Spotlights International Fashion Fall/Winter 2023 NEW YORK, January 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Global Fashion Collective (GFC) (https://www.globalfashioncollective.com/) today announced the designers and schedules for their upcoming New York Fashion Week Collective. The collective will present three fashion shows separated into innovative, contemporary and evening wear categories on February 12, 2023, in an invitation-only venue in Brooklyn, New York 11201. Year after year, the Global Fashion Collective has become a staple of the international fashion week circuit. February 2023 will be the organization’s ninth season producing their NYFW collective with additional support from IMG as one of their estimated schedule shows on NYFW The Shows 2023. Sponsors of Global Fashion Collective FW/23 events include Bully Blocker, Goldwell, Varis, New York Makeup Academy and Citypoint. The global fashion collective NYFW FW2023 will feature nine emerging designers with unique stories and inspirations. From the creators of AMBERGLEAM, who produce unique pieces with the idea that clothes can be shared regardless of gender or age. To the brand born in Japan in 1999 victoria maiden. A line classified as Lolita fashion and known for its beauty, it is known for its beautiful silhouettes and has a reputation for not only being “Kawaii” but also adding elegant and flirtatious elements to complete the fashion aesthetic for adults. The Global Fashion Collective NYFW schedule for each designer is as follows: Global Fashion Collective I (innovative) 1:00 p.m. Global Fashion Collective II (Contemporary) 4 p.m. Global Fashion Collective III (Evening Wear) 6:30 p.m. “Our vision with every GFC production is to create deep and meaningful impact and promote diversity in our audiences and industry,” says the creator and founder of the global fashion collective. jamal abdourahman. “The collections featured this season come from exceptional emerging designers, all of whom are exceptionally expressive and dynamic in their design choices. We are thrilled to bring such a unique collective to NYFW Fall/Winter 2023.” The story continues In 2017, Vancouver Fashion Week launched Global Fashion Collective (GFC) to further propel the global exposure of its most promising designers by producing shows at New York Fashion Week, Rakuten Fashion Week Tokyo and Tokyo. Paris Fashion Week. Global Fashion Collective creates an exclusive network for designers to network, connect and showcase their work. Notable designers who have previously shown with the collective include, but are not limited to OZLANA , AyLelum , carlton jonesand WooleeX . The brand has extended its platform to London Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week and is exploring other Monterey, Mexicoin the near future. For media inquiries, please submit a press access request via https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GFCNYFW2023. For sponsorships, celebrity access and all other inquiries, contact BPM-PR Firm at [email protected] or call 1.877.841.7244. About Global Fashion Collective

Launched in October 2017, Global Fashion Collective (GFC) is a platform led by a group of dynamic individuals who share the common goal of cultivating an inclusive and diverse fashion industry. Global Fashion Collective’s mission is to accelerate the development of designers by producing innovative runway showcases globally in fashion capitals to increase their international media visibility and expand new market opportunities for the designers taking part in their fashion show. As a sister company to Vancouver Fashion Week, producing shows since 2001, GFC works with a wide range of international designers at all shows. After presenting in Paris, New Yorkand Tokyothe Collective plans to expand its reach with upcoming shows in London and Milano for 2023. Global Fashion Collective aims to become the industry leader in providing collective shows around the world. Media Contact: Monique Tatum

Cabinet BPM-RP: Fashion & Events Department

[email protected]

1.877.841.7244 Quote Show original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fashion-collective-to-present-nine-hot-emerging-designers-for-february-2023-nyfw-301734713.html SOURCE Global Fashion Collective

