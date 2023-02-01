Cinderella’s Closet is looking for dress and shoe donations to help make prom possible for every student





The prom is a high school milestone for many, filled with pretty dresses, fancy makeup, and dancing. For those struggling to afford a prom dress and all the accessories for the big night, Cinderella’s Closet can help. Cinderella’s Closet is a non-profit organization that distributes hundreds of prom dresses and accessories each year. Sarah Bagley, a member of the organisation’s board of trustees, said that “without us these students would not be able to attend their prom”. Bagley said they are looking for dresses in all sizes, but the most important is the larger sizes 16 and up. They also need shoe and handbag donations. Donations can be dropped off at the Owensboro Christian Church from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Go to entrance D and when you enter through the door there is a rack on the left to hang dresses. Dresses can also be dropped off at any local high school. If those options don’t work out, Bagley said the team at Cinderella’s Closet would be happy to arrange a time to pick up the dresses. “Any dress that we cannot use will be passed on to another organization such as God’s Little Angels, Wendell Foster, A Night to Shine, or local elementary schools for their daddy/daughter dances,” Bagley said. Volunteers are also needed to make this event possible. Apollo, Daviess County and Owensboro High Schools will also receive a limited number of tuxedo rental vouchers. High school students who wish to participate should contact their school youth services coordinator as soon as possible. Bagley said they typically serve over 150 students each year. “We’re not limited to Daviess County,” she said. “We also invite schools from any of the surrounding counties.” For more information, contact Bagley at 270-302-2709 or visit their Facebook page.

