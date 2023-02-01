Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 draws your attention to street style





The start of each year is a non-stop fashion extravaganza. First, there’s Paris Men’s Fashion Week around mid-January, which is then immediately followed by Haute Couture Week. Now the fashion crowd has descended on Copenhagen, where Scandinavian brands like GANNI, Stine Goya and Saks Potts will send their latest designs to the catwalks. With so many stylish people in the city, Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2023 street style is a must-do affair. The numerous outfits have already confirmed several street style trend predictions for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. oversized and chunky combat boots. Pastel colors were also another major theme on the streets, with tangy orange hues and punchy greens leading the way. Overall, the ensembles struck a good balance between minimalism and maximalism, one of the hallmarks of Scandinavian style, and provided more than enough inspiration to keep you going until New York Fashion Week starts on Friday the 10th. february. Ahead, check out all the best outfits from Copenhagen Fashion Week so far. Then be sure to bookmark this article and check back often, as it will be updated with even more imitable street style looks as they arrive. Day 1 Christian Vierig/Getty Images It’s your cue to pick up a pair of chromatic Stone Islands cargo pants and pair them with even more multicolored clothing. Christian Vierig/Getty Images This viewer embraced the pink and green color combo in a bold way, opting for juicy neon renditions of both shades. Christian Vierig/Getty Images The addition of the Bottega Venetas Jodie bag in a playful yellow hue was a smart move on the part of street stylers. Christian Vierig/Getty Images For these participants, the secret to creating an eye-catching look lies in subtle yet impactful details, namely soft floral elements and a mammoth-sized quilted vest, respectively. Christian Vierig/Getty Images Now, here’s a street style rule of thumb: two bags are still better than one. Christian Vierig/Getty Images According to this guest, the color orange will continue to reign supreme on the Fall/Winter 2023 Fashion Month circuit. Christian Vierig/Getty Images The style advice here? If the rainbow-colored maximalist outfits aren’t your thing, you can double down on the more neutral outfits. Christian Vierig/Getty Images Alice Fetisova combined several shades from the brown color family in the same look and finished her OOTD with a black tote. Christian Vierig/Getty Images For optimal comfort when running from show to show, pair your tailored ensemble with a pair of football trainers like the adidas Samba style. Christian Vierig/Getty Images Nina Sandbech’s colorful Speedy bag from the Louis Vuitton x Yahoo Kusama collaboration was the perfect complement to her otherwise all-white look. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more. Subscribe to our newsletter >

