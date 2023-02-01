Zara Larsson BLASTED for wearing a dress adorned with artwork of a neo-Nazi-led group

Fashion
Zara Larsson BLASTED for wearing a dress adorned with artwork of a group led by a neo-Nazi and a convicted murderer – but the star says ‘I had no idea, I just thought it looked cool “
- The dress features artwork from Burzum’s 1996 album Filosofem – directed by Varg Vikernes
- Vikernes was convicted in 1994 of stabbing his former bandmate to death
- He supported Nazism in the 1990s and said he ‘enjoyed’ being called a Nazi
Zara Larsson has come under fire for wearing a dress featuring artwork by convicted murderer and neo-Nazi group Varg Vikernes, Burzum.
The 25-year-old singer was forced to apologize after wearing the black dress – which featured artwork from Burzum’s 1996 album Filosofem – at the P3 Guld awards in Gothenburg, Sweden, last week.
The black metal band Burzum was led by Vikernes – real name Louis Cachet – between 1992 and 1996. Vikernes was found guilty of stabbing his former bandmate to death, burning down a church and having stored explosives in 1994.
Vikernes is also known to support Nazism and be openly anti-Semitic.
Under fire: Zara Larsson was criticized for wearing a dress decorated with artwork by the Burzum group of convicted murderer and Nazi white supremacist Varg Vikernes (pictured January 26 in Sweden)
Bad choice: The singer, 25, was forced to apologize after wearing a black dress that featured artwork from Burzum’s 1996 album Filosofem (pictured right) at the P3 Guld awards in Gothenburg, Sweden, last week
The dress, which Larsson also showed off on TikTok, also featured artwork from the bands Cannibal Corpse and Behemoth – but the singer said she was completely unaware of the band and the controversy the outfit would spark.
Larson said AftonBladet: ‘Oopsie, I had no idea. I just thought my clothes looked cool. It was unfortunate. To clarify, I wasn’t wearing their merchandise, I was wearing [clothing made by Belgian fashion designer] Raf Simons (with a copy of them then, I guess. Where some of the artwork from Burzum’s 1996 album Filosofem is visible.’
Despite her protests, a video of Larsson modeling the dress on TikTok is still on the platform – where it drew mass criticism.
One fan wrote: ‘You know the guy in this band is a murderer and a nazi right?
Jailed: Vikernes (pictured in 2013) was found guilty of stabbing his former bandmate to death, burning down a church and stockpiling explosives in 1994
Controversial: The singer posed in the dress last week
Still up:Despite her protests, a video of Larsson modeling the dress on TikTok is still on the platform – where it drew mass criticism
Another wrote: ‘Is this the dress with Vargs Buzrum? Pretty hardcore to have a bunch of murderers on a dress as well as burning churches haha.
Another typed: ‘BURZUM ON THE DRESSa nazis band great work Zara’
In August 1993, Vikernes fatally stabbed Mayhem guitarist Euronymous during an argument at the latter’s apartment.
In May 1994, Vikernes was convicted of first degree murder, arson in a church, and possession of explosives. He argued that the murder was self-defense and unsuccessfully pleaded for the charge to be reduced to intentional homicide.
He was sentenced to 21 years in prison – served 15 years and was paroled in 2009 – moving to France with his wife and children.
He openly supported Nazism in the 1990s and in 2022 said he “enjoyed” being called a Nazi.
Murdered: In August 1993, Vikernes fatally stabbed Mayhem guitarist Euronymous (pictured) during an argument at the latter’s apartment
Convicted: In 2014, Vikernes was found guilty of inciting racial hatred and exalting war crimes via an internet blog in France. He was given a six-month suspended prison sentence and fined 8,000 (about $10,900) – photo 2014)
The musician has constantly aroused indignation by advocating “a pre-industrial European pagan society” and his active opposition to the Jewish, Muslim and Christian religions.
In 2014, Vikernes wasconvicted of inciting racial hatred and exalting war crimes via an internet blog in France. Hewas given a six-month suspended prison sentence and fined 8,000 (about $10,900).
He had previously denied writing the message, telling the court: “At any time [there are] 350 people claiming to be Varg Vikernes on Facebook.
It came a year after Vikernes and his wife were arrested on suspicion of planning a “massacre”.
Brush it? Zara posed in a colorful dress and fur jacket at SiriusXM in New York on Tuesday
