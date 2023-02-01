Vans gets the Collina Strada treatment





The days leading up to fashion week are always full of surprises, and Vans has a pretty big one in store. On January 31, the shoe brand unveiled its latest collaboration with New York label Collina Strada. The 10-piece collection is quite eye-catching, featuring a range of kitschy shoes, colorful clothes and statement accessories. “I grew up in Southern California and have worn Vans all my life,” said Hillary Taymour, creative director and founder of Collina Strada, in a press release. “I’ve worn Slip-Ons while skateboarding on the pier and at the barn before I put on my boots, so it’s such an honor to be able to create a collection with the brand.” Photo: Courtesy of Vans Obviously, being Vans, the trainers are a highlight: the Sk8-Hi 38 DX comes in a trippy pink and burnt orange design, while the chunky Old Skool Vibram DX sole comes in sleek chartreuse and lilac colourways. The Classic Slip-Ons DX are illustrated with hand drawings of “dream houses”, courtesy of the Collina Strada team and their friends. Scroll to continue When it comes to clothing, you can expect to find Collina Strada trademarks like an oversized hoodie and sweatpants set, a decorated woven shirt, and comfy butterfly-covered star print tees. , whimsical doodles and psychedelic patterns. A backpack, a white canvas bag and a pair of pink knee-highs complete the fun. The collaboration is set to debut on Collina Strada’s Fall 2023 show during New York Fashion Week, on models and guests front row. It will be available for purchase on the same day, February 10, collinastrada.com, vans.com and at select Vans retail stores worldwide. If you’re in New York, Vans is hosting a launch party celebrating the partnership on Feb. 11 at its Meatpacking District location (875 Washington St.). It will be open to the public from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with the first 50 guests to purchase the collaboration receiving a special gift. Check out the full Vans x Collina Strada campaign — directed by Taymour, filmed by Charlie Engman and featuring some animal friends — below. Photo: Charlie Engman/Courtesy of Vans Photo: Charlie Engman/Courtesy of Vans Photo: Charlie Engman/Courtesy of Vans Photo: Charlie Engman/Courtesy of Vans Photo: Charlie Engman/Courtesy of Vans Photo: Charlie Engman/Courtesy of Vans Photo: Charlie Engman/Courtesy of Vans Photo: Charlie Engman/Courtesy of Vans Please note: We occasionally use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making. Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

