7 easy-to-follow grooming resolutions for men in 2023

Male grooming has evolved over the years. Now, in 2023, it’s not enough to splash a little water on your face and use a two-in-one facial cleanser and scrub. It’s pretty obvious that men read labels carefully and select the right products for their skin, body, hair and general care needs, and thank goodness for that!

So this year, it’s time for men to step up their grooming routine and take it to the next level. On that front, we recommend setting some easy-to-follow grooming resolutions.

What are the essential steps in a man’s beauty routine?

A man’s grooming routine should ideally consist of skin care, hair care, and beard care, while also opting for products that meet his specific needs. For example, if you suffer from severe acne, you should instill products that do not aggravate your acne. Consulting a dermatologist and following the recommended guidelines is advisable in this case.

Essentially, a basic grooming routine includes:

Maintain a consistent skin care routine to achieve healthy skin.

Exercise regularly to stay fit and improve your physical and mental health.

Stay hydrated and have a balanced diet.

Get enough sleep to recharge and rejuvenate.

Groom your beard regularly (if you have one).

Experiment with new grooming products and techniques to enhance your grooming routine.

Why should men maintain a consistent skin and hair care routine in 2023?

These days, following a skincare routine should be mandatory for men. After all, investing in skincare helps reduce the risk of acne, dry skin, and signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. On the other hand, investing in hair care helps you fight hair loss, hair loss, premature graying and dandruff.

So, gentlemen, it’s time to start your year off right by following these easy grooming resolutions that will help you become (and flaunt!) the best versions of yourself. You can thank us later.

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy of Instagram/ Pexels – Cottonbro Studios and Anna Shvets)