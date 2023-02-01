Fashion
7 easy-to-follow grooming resolutions for men in 2023
Male grooming has evolved over the years. Now, in 2023, it’s not enough to splash a little water on your face and use a two-in-one facial cleanser and scrub. It’s pretty obvious that men read labels carefully and select the right products for their skin, body, hair and general care needs, and thank goodness for that!
So this year, it’s time for men to step up their grooming routine and take it to the next level. On that front, we recommend setting some easy-to-follow grooming resolutions.
What are the essential steps in a man’s beauty routine?
A man’s grooming routine should ideally consist of skin care, hair care, and beard care, while also opting for products that meet his specific needs. For example, if you suffer from severe acne, you should instill products that do not aggravate your acne. Consulting a dermatologist and following the recommended guidelines is advisable in this case.
Essentially, a basic grooming routine includes:
- Maintain a consistent skin care routine to achieve healthy skin.
- Exercise regularly to stay fit and improve your physical and mental health.
- Stay hydrated and have a balanced diet.
- Get enough sleep to recharge and rejuvenate.
- Groom your beard regularly (if you have one).
- Experiment with new grooming products and techniques to enhance your grooming routine.
Why should men maintain a consistent skin and hair care routine in 2023?
These days, following a skincare routine should be mandatory for men. After all, investing in skincare helps reduce the risk of acne, dry skin, and signs of aging like fine lines and wrinkles. On the other hand, investing in hair care helps you fight hair loss, hair loss, premature graying and dandruff.
So, gentlemen, it’s time to start your year off right by following these easy grooming resolutions that will help you become (and flaunt!) the best versions of yourself. You can thank us later.
(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy of Instagram/ Pexels – Cottonbro Studios and Anna Shvets)
Go to / Table of Contents
01
Hydrate, hydrate and hydrate
Yes, hydration can be an integral part of your grooming routine and doesn’t just apply to your diet. In fact, you should make a grooming resolution this year by drinking 3-4 liters of water every day. This will not only make your skin softer, but it will also reduce the appearance of dryness and fine lines. Not to mention, drinking enough water will help flush out harmful toxins and improve the health of your skin, making it look more radiant and youthful.
Other benefits of staying hydrated include less skin inflammation and a reduced risk of irritation and rashes. Besides the wonderful benefits for your skin, drinking enough water will also improve your metabolism and digestion.
(Image credits: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)
02
Experiment with serums
Over the past few years, serums have been all the rage in the beauty and grooming industry. Unlike moisturizers, serums have less dense formulas and contain a high concentration of active ingredients that can easily penetrate your skin. So in 2023, don’t hesitate before experimenting with serums.
As you begin to explore the vast world of serums, it’s important to choose a formula that meets your specific needs. Whether you want to reduce the signs of aging, improve your complexion, or get rid of your acne scars, you can find a serum that will meet your specific needs. The most common serums include vitamin C, retinol, hyaluronic acid, salicylic, niacinamide, and glycolic.
(Image credits: Pexels/Ron Lach)
03
Make scalp care a priority
Men should start taking care of their scalp from an early age. Neglect in scalp care can lead to problems such as dandruff, premature graying of hair, and hair loss that can lead to baldness. To avoid such problems, it is highly advisable to invest in scalp care.
A clean scalp is a healthy scalp. Sweat, dust and dirt particles tend to accumulate on our scalp, especially if we commute and work long hours. Sometimes continuous use of gels and waxes can also damage your scalp. You should get into the habit of cleansing your hair and scalp with a deep cleansing shampoo that can remove dirt and product buildup without stripping natural oils. Here’s another tip: Oiling your hair and scalp regularly (preferably twice a week) can do wonders.
(Image credits: Pexels/Dmitry Zvolskiy)
04
Reapply sunscreen throughout the day
Over the years, you must have heard of the importance of applying sunscreen before stepping out of the house. But did you know that it is to be reapplied throughout the day?
According to reports, sunscreen should be applied once every two hours. Sometimes it can be difficult to remember this crucial step. So, to make sure you don’t forget, you should get into the habit of applying sunscreen after using moisturizer. For the rest of the day, you can use sunscreen mist or powdered sunscreen. You should also carry a portable bottle of sunscreen which makes it easier to reapply. Another way to remind yourself is to add a reminder on your smartphone or smartwatch.
(Image credits: Pexels/Qamar Rehman)
05
New year, new flavors
Start the year by experimenting with perfumes and new scents. Choosing a fragrance is a daunting task, but how about diversifying your fragrance portfolio in 2023? You can select a new signature scent, pick a scent that’s appropriate for the season, or just opt for something based on its notes. Even the random application of perfume while sitting at home or running errands can brighten your day. This unique grooming resolution will help you take care of yourself in the best possible way.
(Image credits: Pexels/Stefanie Berlin)
You may have heard of hair and skin supplements and must have thought of them as a new fad, but research shows that these supplements, when supplemented with a regular diet, can be very beneficial.
According to a study by the American Hair Loss Association, by the age of 35 approximately 66% of men will experience some degree of hair loss. When it comes to boosting your hair growth, vitamins, minerals and supplements are what the body needs to stimulate follicles. Supplements containing ingredients like biotin, vitamins C, D, B1 and B5, and omega fatty acids can do wonders for your skin and hair.
(Image credits: Courtesy of Pexels/Polina Tankilevich)
07
Splurge on a monthly facial
If you’re new to facials, start with a basic that will clean out oily pores and exfoliate dead skin cells on top of your skin. Facials shouldn’t be underestimated as they can help deep cleanse, brighten, and exfoliate your skin while helping you deal with issues like unexpected breakouts and dry skin. Not to mention, they can be very relaxing.
There are many interesting facials that you can opt for these days. A popular choice right now is the Hydrafacial which is available at most dermatology clinics. This facial treatment will help you clean your pores, exfoliate your skin and moisturize it. Once you get used to the habit of monthly facials, you can even try chemical peels, exfoliating facials, and photo facials.
(Image credits: Courtesy of iStock/Yakobchuk Olena)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Reply: Basic tips for men include following a consistent skincare routine, taking care of your scalp and hair, and applying sunscreen daily.
Reply: A men’s skincare routine can be as basic as possible and usually varies from person to person. For example, one can start with a basic routine of simply cleansing, moisturizing, and using an SPF.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/in/style/grooming/the-ultimate-grooming-resolutions-guide-for-men/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
