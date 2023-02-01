Fashion
A fashion that is not made to last — The Hofstra Chronicle
Photo courtesy of Rio Lecatompessy on Unsplash
It was common for people to pass down clothing or jewelry to younger members of their family. Consider the gold necklace your grandmother gave you or the coat your father wore in the eighties. Of course, you can try to pass these things on to your future children, but ever-changing trends and the rapid rise of fashion mean that current clothes aren’t designed to last more than a few months.
All of these pieces end up in landfills, as they usually tarnish too quickly to even give away, which only contributes to global pollution. It’s obvious that fast fashion is leading our environment in the wrong direction, especially when compared to the craftsmanship of past generations.
It’s common to blame companies like Shein for the fast fashion problem, but they’re not the only culprits. Just because their prices are low doesn’t mean Shein and similar companies are entirely responsible for shoddy clothes that are worn multiple times and then thrown away. Even high-end companies that charge hundreds of dollars for their apparel outsource low-cost labor and materials to spend as little as possible and increase profits.
Take Urban Outfitters as an example. During my time working there, I discovered that almost all clothes tarnished easily and were made from synthetic fibers like polyamide and polyester. Brands generally choose synthetic fibers because they are much cheaper than natural fibers such as cotton and silk. The clothes were also released regularly. I knew that if I liked an item of clothing, I had to buy it quickly, otherwise it would be gone and replaced with something new on my next shift.
The Good On You database rates fashion companies on their overall sustainability, including their impact on the planet, people and animals.
Urban Outfitters is not rated good enough because no part of its supply chain is certified with labor standards that guarantee worker health and safety, decent wages, or other labor rights. The less companies pay their workers, the more money they can make. . Most garment workers work 60 to 70 hours per week. If you factor in the cost of materials to make a satin dress at Urban Outfitters, consider the possibility that the garment worker who made it was paid six cents, the brand would still be making over $100 on just one dress.
Designer brands like Dior and Louis Vuitton have been around for decades, but they’re not affordable for the average American. However, they seem to be among the only products that stand the test of time. Not only is it not possible for the average American to buy designer brands, but these brands are not always beneficial to the environment, with many of them not getting a good enough rating from Good On You.
Inflation is pushing most consumers to opt for cheap clothing brands like Shein, which are unlikely to last more than a few months before going out of style or starting to fall apart. Items made to last are more expensive, so it’s not the fault of consumers if they choose the cheaper option. However, the environment and workers suffer.
I recommend taking into consideration if a piece will last you over a year, if it can be styled to fit many trends, and if the brand is durable. In fact, ask yourself, can I pass this on to my future children or younger family members? is a good guideline in terms of sustainable purchasing. Hofstra students may find that local thrift is not only cheaper than going to our local Roosevelt Field Mall, but also provides unique, long-lasting pieces.
