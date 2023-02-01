MAFS wedding guest tries to upstage the bride by showing off her huge cleavage

It’s the unspoken rule for all wedding guests – never upstage the bride on her big day.

But that didn’t stop a cheeky guest from flashing flesh as Married At First Sight’s SandyJawanda, 36, wed Dan Hunjas, 42, on Tuesday night’s episode.

The busty brunette – who Daily Mail Australia identified as groom Dan’s friend Samantha Louise Symes – turned heads in a neon orange corset dress that could barely contain her massive bust.

Wedding guest Samantha Louise Symes (right, with another guest) tried to upstage the bride on Tuesday’s episode of Married At First Sight by wearing a plunging orange dress at the wedding of Sandy Jawanda and Dan Hunjas

The Queensland-based nurse ensemble threatened to upstage as Sandy walked down the aisle in her traditional Indian saree.

Sometimes Samantha would lean forward while chatting with a blonde friend sitting next to her.

Moments after appearing on TV, Samantha took to Instagram with a full-body shot of her jaw-dropping wedding attire.

Coincidentally, the post has since been “loved” by former Married At First Sight star Christopher Jensen.

Samantha also shared another selfie-style photo of herself wearing the same racy dress earlier this month, using the caption: “Better late than never [tangerine emoji]’.

Groom Dan “liked” the photo and commented, “The caption… [praise emoji, ‘100’ emoji].

Dan is a Gold Coast-based tycoon who made his money through digital marketing, while Sandy is a Victorian dental therapist from a traditional Indian family.

Growing up with strict parents who upheld the traditional values ​​of Indian culture, she had limited exposure to the opposite sex – she was not allowed to mingle with boys and had no male friends, and went to an all-girls school and studied a bachelor’s degree in nursing among mostly women.

With her parents still happily together in an arranged marriage, Sandy thinks the MAFS experience could be her ticket to finding love.

Married at First Sight continues Wednesday 7:30 p.m. on Channel Nine

Moments after appearing on TV, Samantha took to Instagram with a full body shot of her jaw-dropping wedding outfit