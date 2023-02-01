Florida rep shares strict house dress code

A Florida House Representative recently went to work like any other day at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee when she found a flyer circulating in the office.

Upon further inspection of the flyer by Representative Anna V. Eskamanis, she noticed that it imposed a dress code telling House members what was appropriate and inappropriate to wear.

The Florida House dress code states that skirts above the knees and sleeveless shirts are not appropriate for work.

ICYMI: This was filed at our office in Tallahassee, Rep. Eskamani wrote in her tweet. Since prom dresses aren’t mentioned, I guess we can still get away with it.

The photo she posted with her tweet showed the laminated flyer that was supposed to explain When Should I Wear It to Work, and outlined several scenarios and unique outfits acceptable for those scenarios.

There were options for when you’re inside the room, just inside the building, outside the building, and a section for outfits that are never fit for work.

The first two sections inside the chamber and inside the building show no noticeable difference.

The two men in each section wear full suits and ties, while the women wear either pantsuits or casual attire with long skirts and formal tops.

Being controlled over your clothes at work or in general is one thing, but being controlled over what you wear outside of your workplace is even worse.

Fortunately, the dress code for what to wear outside the Florida Capitol building isn’t great and allows for more casual dresses with patterns or slightly unbuttoned shirts.

The real problem is in the section that tells you what is not appropriate for the job.

Dress or skirt shorter than one inch above the knee, ad section. Low-cut blouses or dresses. T-shirts with writing. Jeans with holes. [Men’s] shoes without socks. Leggings for pants.

What you will notice in the image is that nine of the 14 examples controlled all of what women could wear, one example was a t-shirt and another was a man with no socks.

In all the other sections the examples were evenly split, but in the sections telling workers what is not appropriate at all, they seem to be much more blatant in emphasizing that they want to control what workers women are allowed to wear.

Eskamanis’ tweet was sent simply to point out the absurdity behind the idea of ​​sending out a dress code flyer on the assumption that people may not know that wearing ripped jeans for a government job is inappropriate .

That’s why she joked about her idea of ​​wearing a prom dress to work, because they claim you can always dress up, but never down.

Despite her jokes, many people took her seriously and insulted the Orlando rep for talking about something she found funny.

Dress codes and violations have been the subject of serious debate around the world, especially how they seem to primarily target women, but Eskamani was probably just trying to poke fun at it a bit.

Even if she was trying to make a bigger societal claim about the morality of dress codes, she has every right to speak out about the things she finds unfair.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an associate editor who focuses on entertainment and current affairs, social justice and politics. Follow his rants on the newson his Twitter.