Menswear Trends 2023: More Skirts, Casual Suits and Cashmere





While the pandemic has transformed the men’s wardrobe, relegating shirts, suits and ties to the background in favor of more comfortable clothing, men are now returning to a more elegant style. The suit is making a comeback, as seen on the catwalks of Milan and Paris, but it’s ditching its formal aesthetic in favor of more relaxed cuts and materials, as well as a more relaxed look. This should be a strong trend that will prevail throughout 2023. In the meantime, men are already embarking with elegant and well-worked pieces for a neat look. Cashmere, for example, is proving popular with men. Stylight reports an increase in search interest of more than 1,000% for animal fiber on its international platforms in January, compared to the same period a month earlier. On the clothing side, we note the return of clothing and accessories combining style and comfort, such as boat shoes (+240%), twisted sweaters (+22%) and oversized trench coats (+8%), because as well as very typed like bombers (+20%). The color palette also follows this trend with the dominance of neutral and muted shades. Still according to Stylight, beige appears to be the most searched color, with a +355% increase in clicks in January, compared to December 2022, far ahead of light blue (+21.5%) and gray (+10). %) . However, as seen on the Parisian catwalks, there are still some flashes of brighter shades like red, yellow and orange. If one thing is certain, it’s that the men’s wardrobe is freeing itself from certain received ideas to reinvent itself with not one, but several forms of masculinity. This is also echoed in the underwear and beauty sectors, which are adapting to men’s desire to take care of themselves, and to assert themselves, through an increasingly well-groomed appearance. * Google search data is based on the overall increase in searches for the specified keywords, according to Google Trends and Glimpse. The Stylight click data follows analysis of the shopping behavior of the platform’s 120 million annual shoppers for the periods January 1-13, 2023 versus December 1-13, 2022 and December 1-13, 2022. January 23, 2023 over the period from December 1 to December 23, 2022.

