FL House dress code targets women’s bare shoulders and hemlines





TALLAHASSEE, FL The Florida House of Representatives took a break from legislation to remind members of a few regulations about what they are allowed and not allowed to wear to work.

On Jan. 25, Orlando Rep. Anna Eskamani shared a flyer she received at her Tallahassee office. Accompanied by photographs, the pamphlet helps lawmakers answer a crucial question: “When should I wear it to work?”

So, according to this flyer, what dress code is OK? It depends. If the members of the Chamber are not in the chamber, the women can wear trousers or a nice sweater. A sleeveless sheath dress is also a possibility. Men, on the other hand, should wear dress pants and a polo or button-up shirt. If members are present, cover your shoulders, ladies. Both men and women must wear suits on the house floor.

The flyer goes on to detail that the clothes are “NEVER appropriate for work.” This list primarily targets women’s clothing, although men should not wear shoes without socks. As for women, members cannot wear low-cut shirts or dresses. Hems should never be shorter than one inch above the knee. No leggings like pants, and especially no slit skirts.

There are a few restrictions that are genderless: no ripped jeans, no T-shirts with writing, and no graphic-print suits. The rules omitted a specific item.

“Since prom dresses aren’t mentioned, I guess we can still get away with it,” Eskamani tweeted. It is unclear who will enforce the dress code or if it will be enforced at all. “Perhaps there will be House volunteers to figure it out,” the Miami Herald editorial board wrote on Friday. “Walk around the Capitol on any session day and you’re pretty sure to see plenty of members deeply interested in how short the skirts are and how deep the V-neck blouses are.” Florida isn’t the first state to require members to dress a certain way. Last month, the Missouri House of Representatives passed stricter dress code for women under a new set of rules. Women are required to cover their shoulders at all times by wearing a blazer, cardigan or knit blazer, CNN reported. The dress code for men has not been changed, according to CNN.

The amendment passed in a voice vote and was later passed by the GOP-controlled legislature in a 105-51 vote.

