The 5 best wedding dress styles to buy in 2023, according to a stylist

We’ve all heard the sentiment that you shouldn’t wear anything that might date your wedding dress (think 1980s fluffy puff sleeves or super shiny satin). But bridal fashion has its own trends and there’s nothing wrong with embracing them, especially if you think it’s the best way to express yourself on your wedding day.

I’m thrilled to see brides taking more risks in general when it comes to their fashion, says bridal fashion stylist Gabrielle Hurwitz. “The color, the feathers, the texture were at the point where anything goes and the brides have the opportunity to express themselves and their personalities.”

Meet the expert Gabrielle Hurwitz is a luxury bridal fashion stylist who helps brides and grooms with their wedding wardrobes. She is based in Los Angeles and New York.

With the start of the new year, we decided to round up the five fashion trends that we are most excited about for the coming year. Plus, we’ve worked hard for you by finding different dress styles that incorporate these on-trend notes, while remaining timeless. Whether you want to change it up with a mini dress like Lovers and Friends Alize mini dress or take the plunge by opting for a colorful dress like Davids Bridal Collection Off The Shoulder Satin Wedding Dressthese dresses are the perfect balance between contemporary and classic.

Ornate Embellishments: Watters Frances Dress

While clean, simple dresses were the go-to look for the past few seasons, we’re starting to see the return of embellishments like pearls, diamonds, crystals and pearls all over. Because beadwork can be both physically and visually heavy, Hurwitz has some tips for not getting overwhelmed.

“To pull off an embellished dress without looking like it’s stepped out of the pages of an early 2000s bridal magazine, I think the key is to balance the beading with elements of sheerness and lightness, like a base in soft tulle or illusion sleeves,” says Hurwitz. “Keep accessories minimal and understated to let the dress really shine.” This dress is a perfect example that it’s covered in pearls, but the sheer skirt and sleeves keep it light and elegant.

Mini Dresses: Lovers and Friends Alizé Mini Dress

Although the mini wedding dress might seem like a new trend, Kourtney Kardashian recently wore one down the aisle, celebrities from Audrey Hepburn to Cindy Crawford have opted for shorter hemlines over the decades. With its puffed organza sleeves and oversized bow, this chic lovers and friends design is fun, but remains formal. Whether it’s your main dress or you put it on to dance during the after party, you’ll be sure to make a statement.

Pops of Color: Off-the-Shoulder Satin Dress from David’s Bridal Collection

If wearing white seems traditional to you, opt for this season’s new trend. It’s all about pops of a pretty hue: Look for a dress with a pop of color, like a floral print on a white base, or even an all-blue, pink or lavender dress, says Hurwitz. Add a veil to finish the look and give it a bridal feel. This elegant ball gown comes in dusty blue, lavender and blush and gives off major romantic vibes. You’ll feel like you’re channeling your inner princess as you walk down the aisle.

Plunging Necklines: DB Studio Lace Applique A-Line Wedding Dress

Wedding dresses have gotten sexier over the years, and a plunging neckline is a popular way to show off some skin. Hurwitz recommends choosing a style with an illusion panel in the front where the fabric separates, as it provides more support and helps prevent wardrobe malfunctions. We love how this design of david’s bride offers an illusion panel in six different shades, so you can choose the one that best matches your skin tone. Besides that, all you need to pull off the look is confidence.

Trendy Sleeves: Willowby Dress by Watters Cecilia

This year, we’re emphasizing bold sleeves, with on-trend designs taking center stage rather than just a way to cover up. “When it comes to on-trend sleeves, proportion is key,” says Hurwitz. That way, she explains, you won’t look like you borrowed your mom’s ’80s wedding dress,

“If your dress has a full skirt, look for an elongated puff sleeve that goes below your elbow, as opposed to a short sleeve that hits the middle of your bicep,” she explains. “It creates more visual interest and will keep you from looking like a cupcake!” She also recommends looking for a style with removable sleeves, like this one from Watters. This way you can change your look after the ceremony for photos or dancing.

