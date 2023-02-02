Fashion
Utah State beats New Mexico with compelling fashion
Logan, Utah – The Utah State Aggies took on the New Mexico Lobos in the Smith Spectrum on Wednesday.
The Aggies’ last game was a blowout road win over the Fresno State Bulldogs, 70-53. The Lobos’ last game was an 8-point home win on the Air Force Falcons, 81-73.
The Lobos had a difficult task entering Logan. The Aggies had won 10 of their 11 home games before facing New Mexico.
First half
The Aggies came out hot from the depths. They hit three on their first possession to take an early 6-2 lead.
Trevin Dorius got a first-and-one after crashing the offensive glass.
Break the glass @USUBasketball pic.twitter.com/oRKf8mdma9
FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 2, 2023
After earning their second field goal, New Mexico went into a 4-minute drought. Utah State capitalized on shooting struggles, jumping to a 13-5 lead.
WELCOME TO SPECTRUM MAGIC
@FS1 @taylor_swishh | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/iSWQOaI1n1
USU Men’s Baskets (@USUBasketball) February 2, 2023
Steven Ashworth played well for the Aggies early on. He scored 6 first points without missing a single shot.
The Aggies shot 70% from the field early on while holding the Lobos to 30%. They took a 25-9 lead.
AND DUNKZZZ
#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/nEs5toXuIv
USU Men’s Baskets (@USUBasketball) February 2, 2023
The Lobos played excellent defense and tightened up the offense over the next few minutes. They went on a 14-4 run to get back within striking distance.
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. with seven points in the first half. #GoLobos
@FS1 pic.twitter.com/WeXydEdiOp
Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) February 2, 2023
The Aggies shot 50% on three in the first half.
The ONLY place to be on a Wednesday in Logan is Spectrum Magic Mayhem
#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/OpscIcGYRm
USU Men’s Baskets (@USUBasketball) February 2, 2023
The Aggies went on a 19-4 run to close out the first half.
Utah State was leading at halftime, 46-27.
HALF | @stevenAsh_15 leads Aggies with 10 points, USU leads UNM with 20 minutes left#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/FvXYH8bjjp
USU Men’s Baskets (@USUBasketball) February 2, 2023
Second part
Trevin Dorius opened the second half for the Aggies with a powerful alley-oop dunk.
.@DoriusTrevin why are you so mad at the rim??
@FS1 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/1IC6uWhWvt
USU Men’s Baskets (@USUBasketball) February 2, 2023
USU continued to build their lead with good shooting and even better defense.
When you think you have this, but you don’t have that
@FS1#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/ly9QGW1OJE
USU Men’s Baskets (@USUBasketball) February 2, 2023
The Aggies opened up a 20-point lead with 15 minutes left in the game.
MOUNT IT
@FS1 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/H3teLNupvl
USU Men’s Baskets (@USUBasketball) February 2, 2023
The Lobos continued to fight. They went on a 12-2 run to cut the lead to 10.
What was once a 20 point lead has been cut in half! #GoLobos
@FS1 pic.twitter.com/o68jMBCtJy
Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) February 2, 2023
With ten minutes left in the game, the Lobos cut the lead to single digits.
Sean Bairstow was the Aggies’ leading scorer. He had 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting with seven minutes left in regulation time.
Utah State regained a 10-point lead late in the second period.
Ashworth aka Splashworth aka Stacheworth
@FS1 @stevenAsh_15 | #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/JgESWLfw8B
USU Men’s Baskets (@USUBasketball) February 2, 2023
The Spectrum bounced all night at Logan. The crowd erupted after this Dan Akin dunk.
MADNESS
@FS1 #AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/HwpqWijzpM
USU Men’s Baskets (@USUBasketball) February 2, 2023
USU held on to their double-digit lead for the rest of the game. Aggies win, 84-73.
Chandler Holt is a digital sports producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in everything related to basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.
