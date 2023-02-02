The 10 best toiletry bags and dopp kits for men in 2023

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



Guys, you have a trip coming up. Where do you put that toothbrush?

If you answered “loose in the suitcase”, you have something else to come. You’re an adult, and adults never put their toothbrush and deodorant loose in the suitcase. This is where your nicely folded T-shirts go. And even then, they don’t go loose, they go neatly stacked and ordered for maximum suitcase capacity.

Whether you’re a high roller looking for a high-end toiletry bag (maybe your Santal 33 blew up in your dopp kit on your last private jet jaunt through the Hamptons), or you’re a first Toiletry bag shopper, a little embarrassed at how we timed you with the whole “loose toothbrush” thing, our new roundup of the 10 best toiletry bags has you covered.

Our list includes Amazon recommended entrees starting at $17 and brand name options over $100. Whatever your price tag, any of these bags would make a great Valentine’s Day gift for yourself (or the travel enthusiast in your life). So read on, click on it and close the zipper.









This Vorspack Hanging Dopp Kit, made of water-resistant canvas, is a bargain at $17 on Amazon. Measuring 10″ x 5″ x 5.5″ and featuring a large interior zippered pocket, this toiletry bag is sure to fit everything you might need and more while on vacation.









For a little more versatility, and the leather look, Amazon is also offering this Elviros toiletry bag, marked down nearly 30% for a limited time. Store your deodorant and cologne in the central compartment and attach your toothbrush, toothpaste and razor in convenient zippered pockets on either side.









If the Elviros Bag takes advantage of horizontal space, the DD D&D Wanderlust Hanging Duffel Bag is all about vertical. This zippered and hanging dopp kit is perfect for anyone who prefers to see all of their products at once. Never rummage through your bag again!









Prove how much you care about personal grooming, even on the go, with this designer dopp kit from Acne Studios. Beautiful, simple, and made from durable ripstop nylon, this suede wash bag is $160 at Mr. Porter.









It makes sense that Herschel, a brand known primarily for its backpacks, could create a great toiletry bag. This Chapter canvas wash bag. Perfect for those who like to travel light, this canvas bag features an internal mesh sleeve and is just $32 at Mr. Porter.









Step up your old-school style with this waxed canvas travel pouch from Mark & ​​Graham, available in khaki (pictured) or slate. Even better: the durable waxed canvas bag is designed to get even better with age.









If you’re traveling through the old TWA terminal at JFK, you’ll want to have a matching dopp kit. These Mark & ​​Graham x Stelle customizable travel pouches are retro-cool and cost just $49 each. Sensational!









For a more modern option, opt for Everlane’s ReNew Transit Tote Case, which features five interior pockets. Made from 100% recycled polyester, this versatile bag is designed to fold up or snap on itself to fit into tighter spaces.









LL Bean ensures the “super-durability” of this waxed canvas personal toiletry bag. It certainly looks like us! With a water-wicking exterior and nylon fabric lining, you’ll have this medium-sized waxed canvas personal toiletry bag for a long time.









A younger cousin to LL Bean’s waxed canvas bag above, this Personal Organizer toiletry bag is perfect for those who travel a little lighter. With a removable mirror and shower basket, this LL Bean dopp kit is perfect for a camping trip.

