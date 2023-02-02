Fashion
This Shinesty Valentine’s Day Shop, Spice Things Up And Get Comfy Underwear For Less
This content was produced in partnership with Shinesty.
Is a sultry style right for you? What about risky messages? That’s pretty much what Shinesty is offering just in time for Valentine’s Day this year, which should be a holiday to remember, at least if you take what they’re offering. We won’t leave you hanging, here are some of the things they said. Our underwear fits you well, but better on the floor. The only thing better than putting on a pair of Shinesty underwear is taking them off. They’re better off with the lights on, or that little nugget – the roses die, but the underwear doesn’t. These might be bold statements, but also, Shinesty isn’t wrong. Not gonna lie, they also make me want to shop a little more Shinesty.
If you want to delight your partner, make them laugh a little or just have fun, check out Shinesty. It’s a great way to get out of your comfort zone and spice up your wardrobe. Between January 17 and February 14 – Valentine’s Day – you can save up to $15 on orders over $35 at Shinesty when you use promo code VDAY15 at the register. It’s easy to make, a welcome discount, and there’s plenty to choose from, including underwear, swimwear, dresses, and costumes. If you’re feeling adventurous, you can even grab a couple’s matching outfit to look sexy together. Of course, we’ll take a closer look at some of their offerings below, or you can always head over and buy Shinesty yourself.
Discover Shinesty’s selection of underwear
Skip the teddy bear and stuffed animals this year and opt for a pair of comfy and equally adorable underwear instead – they’re great for you and your partner. Your partner gets a show and you get super comfortable underwear. Shinesty’s unique men’s underwear incorporates what’s called a bullet hammock pouch, an extra piece of fabric that helps keep your big kahunas from sticking, swinging and sliding around. It’s basically a cozy cradle for your man bits. If you’ve ever worn boxers, briefs, or boxers, you know how useful the hammock will be to you. The pouch design also adds a bit of weight to the area, turning some growers into showers earlier than usual so to speak.
These particular underwear also come with a fly, something you don’t normally see. This provides easy access, especially when you really need to move around. Don’t worry, if you don’t want the fly, you can always choose a standard pair without it, in addition, choose a longer version that extends further down the legs, or a cropped version.
The idea here, and it’s a great idea, is that you can choose the type of underwear that you and your body prefer. This is the same for all of Shinesty’s underwear, regardless of gender, and the micromodal materials are stretchy and moisture-wicking enough to keep your nether regions comfy and dry when it counts.
Shop Shinesty for more than underwear
While we’ve featured some outlandish men’s underwear options, it’d be inexcusable not to point out that Shinesty has a ton of different clothes on offer. You can choose outfits for holidays like Valentine’s Day, Mardi Gras, St. Patrick’s Day, etc. There is also a classy beer theme for cold drink lovers. However, Shinesty also offers athletic shorts, swimsuits, ski suits, formal suits, dresses, pajamas, and yes, the sexy underwear we’ve already shared. Faux fur jackets are also not out of place.
If you want to match your partner, there are matching underwear sets for all genders. If you both want The Smooth Talker or The Big Bang, that’s totally possible.
Anyway, between January 17 and February 14, you can save $15 on orders over $35 with promo code VDAY15. Just use it at checkout and you should see the discount.
