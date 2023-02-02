Skirts for men: they are not scary!





I will never forget the first time I wore a skirt. It was September, and I had just seen the Peter Do show during New York Fashion Week, which featured knee-length pleated skirts worn over dress pants. Feeling sassy, ​​I decided to test it out for myself on a trip to my local Starbucks. My together consisting of a black t-shirt, a black pleated skirt that I bought second-hand, and black dress pants worn underneath. Okayyy, skirtexclaimed my favorite barista as soon as I walked in. I’ve always seen skirts as a genderless piece; As an Ojibwe, I grew up seeing men wearing skirts often at our annual summer powwows. But the fear of judgment and ridicule has always kept me from taking the plunge in public. As I walked home with my large iced coffee in hand, I was delighted to find that no one even batted an eyelash. It was surprising, though refreshing, that no one cared about my foray into skirts. (It helps that stars like Lil Nas X, Brad Pitt, Odell Beckham Jr. and Conan Gray have exhausted them all too.) Sure, New Yorkers are largely unfazed in general, but that first successful attempt at skirt dressing gave me the confidence to incorporate even more into my wardrobe. And now I can’t stop buying them. My growing collection of skirts may have something to do with the fact that the market was once full of options for men. Although you can easily buy a women’s skirt, the size is not always easy to determine; I tried to buy some in the larger women’s sizes, only to find that they barely fit on my lap. Instead, more and more retailers are finally offering skirts in men’s dedicated sizes, which means I no longer have to guess or hope they’ll fit. Photo: Courtesy of Christian Allaire Photo: Courtesy of Christian Allaire The pleated Thom Browne skirts and smooth leather Rick Owens the skirts from Ssense, for example, now go from size 28 to size 40. I also looked at the printed styles from Chopova Lowena and Liberal Youth Ministry, both of which range from small to XL. While this range isn’t as diverse as it could be, skirts in men’s specific sizes are a step up. My most recent skirt acquisition, in addition to my classic Thom Browne Grayis a black, asymmetrical Airei Skirt with frayed edge. I enjoyed pairing it with my chunky knits, like my new Checkered Zankov sweater. While experimenting with these styles of skirts, I realized how easy and foolproof they are to wear. There’s really nothing to do: a black or gray skirt can be teamed with just about anything, from knitwear to simple button-up shirts. Think of them as just a bit more edgy jeans. They look especially good with a chunky boot or moccasin.

