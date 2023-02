Kate Middleton’s unforgettable silk dress as she went clubbing with her sister Pippa Middleton

February 01, 2023 – 12:29 GMT



Tania Leslau

The Princess of Wales loved to party before her wedding to Prince William and was often seen clubbing in South West London with her sister Pippa Middleton.

Before she seals the deal with Prince William and married into the royal family, the Princess of Wales was a certified party girl. The royal was often gossiped at London’s trendiest venues in Kensington and Chelsea, often wearing outfits to match her playful persona. While she has an array of lovely ensembles for nights out, we couldn’t help but notice a particularly silky concoction donned by the 2007 St. Andrews graduate. his brother Pippa MiddletonKate donned a satin paisley dress with an open back and scarf print. WATCH: Kate Middleton’s fashion transformation Loading player… Highlighting the princess-to-be’s bold style, the summer number featured a gold baroque print on a teal background. Pippa looked stylish next to her sister, opting for an all-black outfit and classic suede heels. The Princess of Wales wore a paisley print dress To complete her glamorous outfit, the royal accessorized black boho jewelry and wore her chocolate locks loose. A cluster of fine silver bracelets wrapped around Princess Kate’s arm, guiding the eye to her medium-sized black leather handbag. A mix of classic 2000s makeup was the palette of choice and consisted of a smoky eye, a glossy cherry lip and a pink blush. She was joined for a night out in 2007 by her sister Pippa Middleton The 2000s were a colorful melting pot of divisive trends. Experimental, deconstructed silhouettes and textures resulted in what we’ve come to know and love as Y2K – a style popularized by the likes of Britney Spears and Paris Hilton. The future princess embodied by boho style Y2K Despite being in the spotlight due to her relationship with Prince William, Kate didn’t let the media attention stop her from playing with the trends of the 2000s. Shimmering satin was one of the forerunners 2000s trends, plus asymmetrical handkerchief hemlines and layered collars. MORE: Is Princess Kate allowed to get a tattoo? With her silky printed concoction ready for the party, all we can say is that Princess Kate hit the trifecta of Y2K style in her nightclub heyday. Do you like this story? Sign up for The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from must-see fashion moments to glimpses of royal houses and wellness news.

