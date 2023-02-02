Men and Women of Fashion: Elegance Prize





The arts offer us not only the beauty and appreciation of talent, but also unlimited boundaries to transcend established goals of giving more than we receive with our philanthropic endeavours. This springStyle-savvy fashion men and women are once again taking their cause of choice to the catwalks for a golden affair. Celebrating 50 remarkable years, these organizations have transformed a breakfast into one of the most prestigious and sophisticated events in the city where they pay tribute to the men and women of this community who, as described by Sandra Chaisson, president of the board of directors of Women of Fashion, are not only stylish, but also provide charitable services and community involvement in the Greater New Orleans area. On March 15, 2023, the 50e anniversary Elegance Prize Lunch & Fashion show in the Grand Ballroom of the Hilton New Orleans Riverside hotel will showcase the commitment of men and women in fashion to fashion and philanthropy by honoring 10 men and 10 women selected by the members for their excellence in local businesses, civics and charities. In addition, two honorees, a male and a female member of the Men and Women of Fashion, will be inducted into the Hall of Fame, the highest honor bestowed by members that recognizes the recipients’ unwavering support for the organization and their remarkable civic engagement. In 2020, the President’s Choice Award was created for leadership to recognize the extraordinary achievements and contributions to the community of one or two individuals. This year, the awards will go to Gayle Benson and Jeff Chouest, Jr. of Jeffs Mercerie, which is also celebrating 50 years in business. Upon arrival, guests will enjoy a Champagne reception followed by a three-course lunch; an exclusive silent auction of contributions from local businesses and donors; a live auction of a stunning Lee Michaels diamond necklace; the opportunity to purchase beautiful centerpieces offered by Dunn and Sonnier and Kent Ozborn; and more! Of course, the runway takes center stage at lunchtime, where spring fashions are on display with a fantastic fashion show generously produced by Chatta Box and Jeffs Mercerie, and the 2022 winners are presented to the public. In tribute to his unwavering commitment to the young people of our communities, this year’s luncheon will once again benefit BRAVO, the ballet’s resource and volunteer organization. BRAVO provides essential funds for nationally award-winning education programs and New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) scholarship funds. For over 30 years, NOBA has partnered with area organizations in three parishes to host multiple summer programs and year-round training programs with some of the biggest names in dance. This year, the luncheon will be chaired by Women of Fashion Board Member Kathy Pastorek. I am honored to chair the 50th anniversary Prix d’Elegance. It’s always a special event where New Orleans’ best-dressed men and women are honored for their style and service, and attendees can make a difference in children’s lives, by funding dance opportunities that might never have been an option. Our stellar winners will impress as much as the fabulous and fun fashions! This party is not to be missed! On behalf of our dedicated and kind volunteers of the men and women of fashion, I am proud that through this event we can help NOBA to provide so many amazing opportunities and spread joy to children in our community through their top-notch, tuition-free dance education. programs, adds Women of Fashion President Tiffa Boutt. In addition to lunch, the 2022 award winners and recipients were treated to a photoshoot and Meet the Honorees cocktail reception at the Ritz-Carlton New Orleans. This year, the Elegance Awards Luncheon will once again celebrate New Orleans’ finest qualities. a pride for a unique style and a spirit of extraordinary generosity. As Lee Giorgio, Chairman of the Board of Men of Fashion states, The Men and Women of Fashion believe that the arts not only provide us with beauty and appreciation for talent, but also unlimited boundaries to transcend established goals. to give more than we receive with our philanthropic efforts. For tickets or more information, call 504.522.0996. NOBA’s BRAVO helps support its programs that provide thousands of free dance lessons not just for youth, but also artistic and movement healing classes with a Senior Dance Fitness program, a Dance for Parkinsons program, open community classes for adults and more.

