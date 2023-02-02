Florida lawmakers briefed on strict dress code

Good news. Apparently, state lawmakers may be running out of regular Floridians to play with, so they decided to go after each other.

This took the form of a flyer distributed to Florida lawmakers advising women legislators not to wear skirts or dresses with hemlines more than 1 inch above their knees while working on Capitol Hill.

I don’t know how they got to the 1 inch ruler, but I guess there’s a run on the tape measures at the local Taliban supply store in Tallahassee.

Women legislators are also advised not to show their bare arms. It’s a bold move given that common slang usage refers to naked weapons as firearms.

Go get their guns…and the guns too

Slippery slope. Once you ban a set of guns, when will they stop? First they came for Debbie’s ropy triceps and I said nothing, then they came for my AR-15 with the high capacity ammo magazine and there were no fully armed women to talk to for me.

This may be the first time state lawmakers have taken a strong stance against guns, a decision that will likely require clarification from the NRA.

I think I can help. Relax NRA, this fashion restriction should not be confused with the right to bear arms, which will be very important in the near future when long-sleeved lawmakers are called upon to pass a gun law that would eliminate the requirement of a license to possess a firearm.

For those who are still confused: show fleshy arms, bad. Carry lethal weapons, fine.

Pictures tell the story of clothes to avoid

The flyer titled When Should I Wear It to Work shows photos of a variety of clothes that are never appropriate for work. Almost all of these photos depict women.

It just happened: the split is bad too.

It does not go to the extent that the divide is considered too much for a state legislator. Luckily, the guys over there will have their measuring tapes from the skirt tiles, so it won’t be long until we get more chest tips in the near future.

Probably were going to need more pictures.

As for male legislators, the main warning of the dress code involves shoes without socks.

Here we call it The full Palm Beach.

I guess in Tallahassee they haven’t heard of the sleek Stubbs & Wooten velvet dress loafers with the palm trees embroidered on them.

It would be a fashion crime to abuse this pair of stylish $600 shoes by wearing them with a pair of socks.

What’s going on here at Yeehaw Junction?

Meanwhile, with male foot advice taking a strong stand against no socks, it leaves the door wide open for Crocs, which aren’t addressed in clothing restrictions. Even though in the style world, Crocs would be considered a capital fashion crime.

Go figure.

The subtext of this fashion guide for state lawmakers is that they want us Floridians to imagine that they are a respectable, decent bunch of adults we can all be proud of.

And they think they can do it with clothes, as if modesty in fashion is an indicator of sane legislation.

But I have a better idea. If there were to be a dress code for state legislators, it should be one that truly reflects their job and who they represent.

NASCAR attire would serve as helpful context for decisions

Considering that Florida consistently ranks near the top of states when it comes to the ratio of lobbyists to state legislators, the type of dress that would serve the public good the most is for state legislators to dress like pilots. NASCAR when they are at work.

The one-piece suits would be adorned with patches of all the special interests that funded their campaigns. This will make it easier for us to visually understand the positions they take and the people whose interests they truly serve.

And we wouldn’t have to worry about measuring the length of women’s skirts.

Frank Cerabino is a columnist for the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.