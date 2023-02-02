LMC men’s basketball wins convincingly – Experience





Mustangs beat conference rivals

The Los Medanos College men’s basketball team defeated Napa Valley College by a convincing score of 101-73 on January 27. . Men’s basketball head coach Derek Domenichelli has provided great service to the team for 19 seasons while crediting 12 playoff appearances during his tenure. At the start of this season, he has high hopes for the team, with the recent game being one of the highlights of that statement. Throughout the match, coach Domenichelli made his voice heard by his players and the public. He continuously called different plays and tried to motivate his players to get a better result for his team on the current game. However, there were points in the game where they didn’t look like they were winning. After the Mustangs won Tip-Off, they began to miss a pair of triples, and for about 3 minutes the score was low for both teams at 7-7. It wasn’t until LMC started getting into an attacking rhythm that they started using the extra passes on offense to create inside lanes for layups while being more aggressive on defense. Not to mention the heat from Hamza Najib on the wing as the 1st half drew to a close. There was no stopping his production in this game. As Adegoke Adeyemi boxed and returned shots, Jason Zimmer also scrambled for loose balls while throwing incredible passes to every member of his squad, all of whom felt the hot hand. By the time the buzzer sounded for halftime, the score was 53-33 with the Mustangs leading. The Mustangs held onto that lead early with a pass from Adeyemi to Ramon Bailey and then with Zimmer making a quick foul in the paint. That period began with a 14-6 streak for the Mustangs as the score was 67-39 in the 17th minute. The Storm held on, though, starting to hit some tough midrange shots. LMC replied with three points on wonderfully placed passes. At 13:39, the score was 72-50, and the attack was not stopping anytime soon. After 5 minutes, Adeyemi was able to block a rim attempt which was ultimately where the game came to a head for the Storm. The game ended with the Mustangs heading to the locker room happy and elated to beat a conference rival. The men’s basketball team’s next home game will be a conference game against Marin College on February 3, 2023. For more information on the men’s basketball team, visit https://www.losmedanos.edu/basketball/mens/index.aspx.

