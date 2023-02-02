Fashion
Local businesses launch annual prom dress campaign
TEWKSBURY Prom season is right around the corner, which means juniors and seniors are already shopping for dresses.
For some high schoolers, however, their dream prom experience is financially out of reach. Dresses alone can cost hundreds of dollars.
Local organisations, including Antons Cleaners, want to change that.
Since 2005, the laundry and dry cleaning business, now associated with Jordans Furniture and Enterprise Bank as Caring Partners, Inc., has managed The beauty of the ball, accepting donations of used prom dresses which they clean and give away to young women across the state, completely free of charge. From February 6 to March 26, they will collect dresses from customers to offer them to teenagers in need.
Enterprise Bank and Jordans Furniture will also be donation sites, where residents can drop off dresses.
After receiving a recommendation from a guidance counselor, teacher, or social service agency, students from across the region will be invited to the annual Shop Day at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston, which will be filled with rows of dresses to choose from.
Arthur Anton Jr., COO of Antons Cleaners, said he expected 1,000 girls from Massachusetts and New Hampshire, and they would have about 600 volunteers to help them. As the father of a daughter who went to her own prom around 10 years ago, Anton said that day also brought tears to his eyes.
You can see these young girls change. The moment they put on their dress they are smiling and they are happy and we have a track for them to walk on, Anton said. It really is a special day.
Due to the pandemic, schools have outright canceled rites of passage activities, like senior trips, graduation ceremonies and, of course, prom. This forced Caring Partners, Inc. to also cancel Belle of the Ball for a few years, but Anton said they were coming back strong.
Macys donated 2,000 new dresses to the organization, Anton said, just as their prom dress season ended prematurely in spring 2020. Coming back and offering this service to high school students again is exciting, a Anthony said.
I had a mother, she started crying, she said, I couldn’t afford to send my daughters to prom, and that allowed me to send them, Anton said. It made me cry.
When they first launched the donation campaign, Anton said they started with the gymnasium at Simmons College, hosting around 200 girls. It has grown significantly since then, with up to hundreds of participants at a time, he added.
Anton estimates they served nearly 6,000 and more than 76,000 dresses were collected, according to the website. They now also have two buses that take Lawrence and Lowell’s daughters to Boutique Day, Anton said.
Jordans Furniture does a lot of publicity ahead of the event, Anton said, with spots on local TV and radio, which helps with their mission.
Caring Partners, Inc. recently completed the largest coat drive in New England, collecting more than 31,000 coats this winter, according to a press release. As with prom dresses, Antons Cleaners cleans jackets and works with distributors to assign them.
Alison Burns, Head of Community Relations and Customer Experience at Enterprise Bank, called Belle of the Ball a fantastic program that she enjoys participating in. As a community bank, the organization has been supporting clothing drives for several years, first as part of collections and now as a corporate partner.
High school juniors and seniors can pick out their dream prom dress and walk away confident, Burns said. In a nutshell, Burns said, the drive is empowering.
It’s so exciting to help young women in our community find their dream dress and walk away happy and confident,” said Burns. I love volunteering at Boutique Day. The smiles on their faces say it all.
Through the clothing drive, Burns said attendees might feel inspired to offer the same prom magic and charity to other girls in need.
The hope is that then the girls will take those dresses, after wearing them, and then return them, Burns said. It’s that pay it forward. It’s just a real feel-good experience.
For more information on how to get involved, volunteer or become a community fundraising site, visit https://antons.com/belle/. Community members have until March 17 to refer a young woman to the program.
