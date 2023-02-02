Sustainable Fashion Passed Around Knoxville Vintage Market





Carol Z Shane

Ricky Hopkins has the spirit of an entrepreneur and the principles of an environmentalist. Through his company, Past Around, Hopkins and his team seek to counter the effects of so-called fast fashion, a relatively new phenomenon in the apparel industry that is a key part of the toxic system of overproduction and consumption. who made fashionone of the biggest polluters in the world. And if the crowd at its most recent sales event is any indication, it works. Past Arounds’ slogan is Roots+Culture Vintage and Pre-owned Curated and the fashion that Hopkins sells focuses on black history and culture. Oversized athletic jackets with bold graphics, color-saturated sweatshirts, prominent logos, anyone looking for urban, swaggering style at affordable prices will find it at Knoxville Vintage Market (KVM), the road show version of Past Around . For these frequent popup events, Hopkins sometimes hosts other vendors such as Second String, Thrift Knox, Grandmas Attic, J Nastyboi, and The Thrift Fairy. On January 22, at the KVM in front of the Old City Performing Arts Center, fellow member Spencer Siefke stood under a River Sports awning offering quality outerwear at very negotiable prices. Hopkins, born in Charlotte, North Carolina, says he grew up thrift shopping. My dad was in the army, so we moved around a lot. I grew up everywhere. I have always collected and bought vintage. At first we had to; then, as I got older, I just liked doing it. Of course I also bought some new stuff, but as I became more earth conscious I started to look more at my history and myself and issues related to minorities, women , to all that stuff, I was like, Yo, I need to be more sustainable. I need to eat better, all that. All this has become my ideal. I’m trying. I’m not 100%. But I try. He gets his inventory from anywhere, as long as it’s second-hand. If it has a new label, it will still be from a second-hand or aftermarket store. He’s been running the company for six or seven years. The stores logo incorporates the infinity symbol, which Hopkins says he always wanted to include. Past Around is basically a metaphor and its literal too. Clothes from the past that are here now. They are distributed, too often, third hand. Fast fashion retailers such as H&M and Zara are churning out cheap, shoddy fashionable clothes at breakneck speed and have a huge following. Hopkins says it’s in their face. I can’t really blame them. That’s why we put this here to put it in their face. Fast fashion is pushing hard, let’s have something else for them. I think they appreciate it very much. Hopkins admires his mother, an assistant manager at Dillards, who developed her own sartorial consciousness. She loves stuff made in the USA, with the earth in mind and the people in mind. It’s a fashion ethic that goes hand in hand with her sons. That’s our tagline for Knoxville Vintage Market: For People, For Planet. For more Knoxville Vintage Market dates, check out instagram.com/past_around.

