Fashion
Wear a suit, not green like Zelenskyy – POLITICO
It’s a truism that politicians are loath to admit: their work is often as much about photo ops and symbolism as it is about actual politics.
This might help explain why, even before the EU finalizes its agenda and guest list for an upcoming two-day summit in Ukraine that is expected to feature a plethora of senior EU leaders meeting with Ukrainian officials, she circulated an internal memo with a clear message: there is a dress code.
In: “Usual city attire” (or come as you are in Brussels).
Exit: “Green, khaki or colors that are too bright” (less common in the European district).
The reason for the note, sent last week and seen by POLITICO, was an apparent attempt to reserve the military look for the hosts and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has made a military green t-shirt his ubiquitous war uniform. EU planners are probably well aware that this is an appropriate style for those fighting a brutal Russian invasion, but perhaps less so for an EU commissioner.
The European Commission did not comment.
EU officials, of course, have found ways to show sartorial solidarity with Ukraine in the past. During her annual State of the EU address, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wore a bright yellow and blue outfit, mirroring the Ukrainian flag. Female EU commissioners joined in the public dress code, making a united fashion statement.
The note sent by the Commission’s General Secretariat, which tightly controls the logistics and protocol services for the trip, gives no explanation for the ban on bright colors on occasion, but EU diplomats said that it corresponded to expectations around the Continent so as not to exaggerate the images and remain consistent with the political message. The EU, after all, may have to disappoint Ukraine on thorny issues like its desire to join the bloc soon.
Either way, there will be little chance of changing clothes at the next EU-Ukraine summit, which will take place on Thursday and Friday in Kyiv, there is simply no time or space.
We are requested to travel light (backpack or similar), avoiding a suitcase if possible,” the note reads. As exact travel time is impossible to predict, it is advisable to be prepared to travel directly from the train to meetings upon arrival, should the need arise.
As a handy tip before a winter trip, travelers have been advised that comfortable shoes are recommended, along with a warm jacket/coat.
Travel comfort, however, is not what participants should expect.
“Cold food boxes will be distributed on the train, but please be prepared for basic supplies,” the note warns.
And the train itself will be packed, a far cry from the comfortable compartment that French President Emmanuel Macron received on a sleeper train to Ukraine last year: there will be individual sofa beds [sic] with a common toilet in each car, no bathroom.
To prevent the excursion from taking on the smell of a class trip, hotel rooms have been reserved in Kyiv “for daytime use on Thursdays if the weather permits to get there before the start of the meetings”.
With as much care given to appearances, travelers were reminded that any photo must credibly support, not replace, the political message that EU officials are there to convey.
Please note that during meetings with members of the Ukrainian government, members of the Collegium will have to intervene if necessary,” the note reads.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/eu-ukraine-summit-trip-dress-code-brussels-military-volodymyr-zelenskyy-russian-invasion-solidarity-kyiv/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Wear a suit, not green like Zelenskyy – POLITICO
- Nathan Chasing Horse: ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor charged with sexual assault
- Reviews | Trump’s most brazen attack yet?
- 10 steps to future water sustainability
- EU-China relations disintegrate on autopilot
- Rise in rice prices in all provinces, Jokowi: we carry out massive market operations
- Wednesday, February 1, 2023: Daily Shipment to Oxford, Mississippi – Food & Beverage and Entertainment Specialties
- Monadnock Ledger-Transcript – ConVal-Conant alum Spingola plays college hockey in Springfield
- What made Temjen Imna Along and PM Modi laugh in this photo? internet guess
- Sustainable Fashion Passed Around Knoxville Vintage Market
- How does artificial intelligence work, and how is it disrupting the tech industry?
- Actor charged with child sex crimes may have victims in Alberta