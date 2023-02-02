Wear a suit, not green like Zelenskyy – POLITICO

It’s a truism that politicians are loath to admit: their work is often as much about photo ops and symbolism as it is about actual politics.

This might help explain why, even before the EU finalizes its agenda and guest list for an upcoming two-day summit in Ukraine that is expected to feature a plethora of senior EU leaders meeting with Ukrainian officials, she circulated an internal memo with a clear message: there is a dress code.

In: “Usual city attire” (or come as you are in Brussels).

Exit: “Green, khaki or colors that are too bright” (less common in the European district).

The reason for the note, sent last week and seen by POLITICO, was an apparent attempt to reserve the military look for the hosts and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has made a military green t-shirt his ubiquitous war uniform. EU planners are probably well aware that this is an appropriate style for those fighting a brutal Russian invasion, but perhaps less so for an EU commissioner.

The European Commission did not comment.

EU officials, of course, have found ways to show sartorial solidarity with Ukraine in the past. During her annual State of the EU address, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wore a bright yellow and blue outfit, mirroring the Ukrainian flag. Female EU commissioners joined in the public dress code, making a united fashion statement.

The note sent by the Commission’s General Secretariat, which tightly controls the logistics and protocol services for the trip, gives no explanation for the ban on bright colors on occasion, but EU diplomats said that it corresponded to expectations around the Continent so as not to exaggerate the images and remain consistent with the political message. The EU, after all, may have to disappoint Ukraine on thorny issues like its desire to join the bloc soon.

Either way, there will be little chance of changing clothes at the next EU-Ukraine summit, which will take place on Thursday and Friday in Kyiv, there is simply no time or space.

We are requested to travel light (backpack or similar), avoiding a suitcase if possible,” the note reads. As exact travel time is impossible to predict, it is advisable to be prepared to travel directly from the train to meetings upon arrival, should the need arise.

As a handy tip before a winter trip, travelers have been advised that comfortable shoes are recommended, along with a warm jacket/coat.

Travel comfort, however, is not what participants should expect.

“Cold food boxes will be distributed on the train, but please be prepared for basic supplies,” the note warns.

And the train itself will be packed, a far cry from the comfortable compartment that French President Emmanuel Macron received on a sleeper train to Ukraine last year: there will be individual sofa beds [sic] with a common toilet in each car, no bathroom.

To prevent the excursion from taking on the smell of a class trip, hotel rooms have been reserved in Kyiv “for daytime use on Thursdays if the weather permits to get there before the start of the meetings”.

With as much care given to appearances, travelers were reminded that any photo must credibly support, not replace, the political message that EU officials are there to convey.

Please note that during meetings with members of the Ukrainian government, members of the Collegium will have to intervene if necessary,” the note reads.