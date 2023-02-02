The Fendi Men’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection is a night at the disco





Photo credit: Courtesy of Fendi During Milan Men’s Fashion Week, Fendi launched its highly anticipated Fall/Winter 2023 men’s collection. The Maison’s headquarters transformed into a giant disco pinball machine to showcase Silvia’s cosy, sexy and cool collection. Venturini, artistic director of accessories and menswear at Fendi. A custom disco soundtrack titled “After Dark,” created explicitly by legendary Italian composer and producer Giorgio Moroder, blared from the speakers as models paraded down the catwalk in oversized sweaters, luxe furs and tops. masculine. Photo credit: Courtesy of Fendi Fendi’s latest men’s collection is the ultimate study in sophisticated comfort, everyday opulence and the elegance of the unexpected. Asymmetry and volume imbue the sartorial wardrobe with geometry and movement, revealing layers of craftsmanship and flashes of skin. Celebrating Fendi’s hallmarks of materiality, double-sided (and reversible) cashmere with zippers, technical leathers and jacquard silks are illuminated by disco ball hues of silver indigo and purple. They lift an understated palette that ripples between shades of gray, oatmeal, deep navy, and black. Photo credit: Courtesy of Fendi Deploying in parallel gestures throughout the collection, cocooning outerwear plays against the sensuality of languid knits and deconstructed shirts to question the boundaries of utility and artifice. Closed O’Lock zippers, separate ribbed cashmere swaddling blanket coats and ponchos; sweater vests fall over the shoulder and flowing trousers are cut with a draped skirt. Double-breasted overcoats with satin lapels, finger hems or a scattering of metallic appliqués offer purity and rigor amidst layered silhouettes. Disappearing in geometric abstraction, the Fendi pencil case pattern is reinvented as Fendi Shadow, a larger-than-life logo woven onto mohair scarves, blankets, fringed linings and pinstriped cuts to a subtly extravagant effect: the Fendi man in his element on the street, at home or on the dance floor. Photo credit: Courtesy of Fendi Each look is enhanced by jewelry designed by Delfina Delettrez. For accessories, highlights include the Peekaboo mini as a shoulder bag, while the Baguette bag takes on the look of a real French baguette.

