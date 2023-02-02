Libraries Slow Fashion Resource Fair Explores Wearable Sustainability





UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania. Clothes mean a lot of things to a lot of people, but do you know what impact your wardrobe has on the environment and workers? Join Penn State University Libraries and the Informed Consumer Committee from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 in the Dewey Room at Pattee Libraries on the University Park campus for the Check Your Fit: Slow Fashion Resource Fair to explore the world of slow, sustainable fashion. Fast fashion is everywhere, making shopping for clothes easy and affordable. But there are many aspects of the fast fashion industry that we should look at as consumers to ensure that the purchases we make align with our personal values. At the fair, students will learn about the environmental, human and financial impacts of fast fashion and explore slow and sustainable alternatives that may better align with their beliefs as savvy consumers. At the in-person event, where students are encouraged to wear their best second-hand outfits, visitors can browse stations that examine the impact of the fast fashion industry and showcase ideas for clothing alternatives fast fashion. They can also try to mend clothes with sewing machines and explore books from the collection of university libraries on fashion topics. While supplies last, students will also receive a sewing kit to mend clothes at home. A freebie for a fast fashion book will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis. For interested participants who cannot attend in person, a Virtual Check Your Fit: Exploring Slow Fashion the event will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28,through Zoomusing password: 489649. All members of the Penn State community are invited to join this free virtual event here. The virtual and interactive event will include a presentation with an overview of the impacts of fast fashion on workers, the environment and our wallets, as well as opportunities to reduce these negative outcomes through slow fashion. Both events are sponsored by the University Libraries Informed Consumers Committee, a group of library workers dedicated to helping Penn State students make informed decisions about their finances, health, and other areas of life. life through access to education and information. For more information about the Check Your Fit: Slow Fashion Resource Fair or Virtual Showcase, including questions about accessibility options for either event, contact Lauren Reiter, Business Liaison Librarian , at [email protected]

