Ashley Graham Styles Bold Thigh High Slit Dress With Strappy Sandals – Footwear News

Ashley Graham took an updated approach to a timeless style for a recent release.

The model attended the 2023 Whitney Art Party at the Whitney Museum on Tuesday night in New York City. For the evening, Graham wore a classic black dress.



Graham attends the 2023 Whitney Art Party at the Whitney Museum on January 31, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

Her dress featured a one-shoulder design with a spaghetti strap. The set also featured a thigh-high slit on the right leg, adding to the asymmetrical style of the garment.

Graham pulled her hair up and wore gold hoop earrings. She also bundled up with a fuzzy black coat.



Graham attends the 2023 Whitney Art Party at the Whitney Museum on January 31, 2023 in New York City. CREDIT: Gotham/GC Images

For her footwear, the mum-of-three slipped into a pair of black strappy sandals. Her patent leather Azia heels by Jimmy Choo were complete with a thin strap that wrapped around the foot as well as an ankle strap. The high stiletto heel added over 4 inches to Graham’s height.



Jimmy Choo Azia heel. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jimmy Choo

Graham’s shoe wardrobe ranges from sick to sporty. For formal occasions, the model often wears strappy sandals or pointed pumps in colorful and metallic tones from luxury brands such as Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin and Bottega Veneta. On the casual side, she can also be seen in pointed mesh, canvas and leather sneakers from Vans, Air Jordan and Adidas.

Graham is known for being a high fashion model who has honed her personal style throughout her impressive career. She has also made her mark in the beauty industry by consistently advocating for curvy women and body positivity.

