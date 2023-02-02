17 Best White Winter Pants Worth Breaking All The Fashion Rules

As a fashion girl who likes to spot trends and avant-garde, I am very attached to individualistic style in all its forms… that’s why one of my pet peeves is when people look at an outfit and say “no one wears that anymore”. I know, I know – at some point we’ve all said that. But it must be stopped! Why? Because fashion is what you want to wear and when you want to wear it. Don’t get me wrong: there are definitely some trends I’d part with forever, which is why you won’t find a single pair of skinny jeans here (sorry, not sorry). However, some fashion rules are just meant to be broken, IMO – take, for example, there’s no white after Labor Day nonsense!

Proof that wearing white is a good idea, no matter the season? Look no further than white winter pants. Personally, putting on a pair of pristine white pants on a snowy day is such a vibe, and kinda makes me feel one with nature. Sure, it might sound a bit risky, getting ready for dirty mud, but I’m a brave girl and nothing has splashed me when I’m wearing white pants…yet. They’re a refreshing little addition to your wardrobe, especially if you opt for wintery white pants in a pleated or pleated texture, or opt for a fun sequined style. Plus, white is basically the performance neutral that will work with just about anything in your closet. Ahead, we’ve got 17 standout pairs: wide leg, flared, leather (they’ll go great with a leather blazer, BTW), joggers styles that pair perfectly with a puffer jacket, and more.

our top picks for the best winter white pants of 2023:

Betcha wants to wear these white winter pants all year round, right? (I mean, same.) You totally can, but you’ll also want to check out those knee-high boots, add a wool coat to the mix to brighten up those dreary cold days, or grab a coat enveloping that gives the energy of the major boss to complete your look. Want to take your new winter white pants to the next level? I challenge you to create a monochromatic white cup, you can thank me later.