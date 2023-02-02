Fashion
17 Best White Winter Pants Worth Breaking All The Fashion Rules
Getty Images
As a fashion girl who likes to spot trends and avant-garde, I am very attached to individualistic style in all its forms… that’s why one of my pet peeves is when people look at an outfit and say “no one wears that anymore”. I know, I know – at some point we’ve all said that. But it must be stopped! Why? Because fashion is what you want to wear and when you want to wear it. Don’t get me wrong: there are definitely some trends I’d part with forever, which is why you won’t find a single pair of skinny jeans here (sorry, not sorry). However, some fashion rules are just meant to be broken, IMO – take, for example, there’s no white after Labor Day nonsense!
Proof that wearing white is a good idea, no matter the season? Look no further than white winter pants. Personally, putting on a pair of pristine white pants on a snowy day is such a vibe, and kinda makes me feel one with nature. Sure, it might sound a bit risky, getting ready for dirty mud, but I’m a brave girl and nothing has splashed me when I’m wearing white pants…yet. They’re a refreshing little addition to your wardrobe, especially if you opt for wintery white pants in a pleated or pleated texture, or opt for a fun sequined style. Plus, white is basically the performance neutral that will work with just about anything in your closet. Ahead, we’ve got 17 standout pairs: wide leg, flared, leather (they’ll go great with a leather blazer, BTW), joggers styles that pair perfectly with a puffer jacket, and more.
our top picks for the best winter white pants of 2023:
Betcha wants to wear these white winter pants all year round, right? (I mean, same.) You totally can, but you’ll also want to check out those knee-high boots, add a wool coat to the mix to brighten up those dreary cold days, or grab a coat enveloping that gives the energy of the major boss to complete your look. Want to take your new winter white pants to the next level? I challenge you to create a monochromatic white cup, you can thank me later.
this flared pair
River Island Scuba Flare Pants
this fluid pleated pair
Topshop Wide Leg Loose Linen Blend Trousers
this elegant bespoke pair
Pretty Little Thing Plus Slim Fit Pants
this versatile pair
Athleta Glacier Snow II Skinny Pants
this set pleats
Boohoo pleated bralette and wide leg pants set
this short pair
Everlane The Utility Barrel Pant
those perfect white jeans
Good American Good Raw Hem High Rise Straight Jeans
those party pants
Showpo Deliza High Waisted Sequin Flare Pants
this essential pair
White High Rise Cuffed Hem Ankle Straight Jeans
this fun pair of feathers
Rebdolls Radiant Feathered Ankle Shorts
this pair of textured velvet
Tularosa Meave Pants
these jeans without VPL
Madewell Stovepipe Jeans in Pure White
this super comfortable pair
Spanx On-the-Go Ankle Straight Trousers
those leather pants
Straight crossed pants AGOLDE
these fluid pants
Nonchalant Page Label Pants
these unique creators
Dion Lee Cuffed Wide Leg Pants
this pair of cargo glam
Off-White Duchess Cargo Pants
Cosmos‘s team of digital fashion experts, which includes Fashion Articles Director Rachel Torgerson and Fashion Editor Tarah-Lynn Saint-Elien, has decades of combined industry experience. They spot relevant trends on the runway before they even reach your TikTok FYP or Insta Explore page and research retailers of all kinds – testing many brands IRL – to bring you the best choices in clothing and accessories. for each season. Basically, we’ve curated the internet to bring you the fanciest options like it’s our job (because it is, hey).
Each of our purchase items meets the 15% Commitment and includes products for all sizes. The best winter white pants for women were chosen based on style, comfort, personal recommendations and so many reviews to compile this list of the best for you!
