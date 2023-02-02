Porsha Williams Honeymoon: Red Sheer Panel Midi Dress

Mr. and Mrs. Guobadia tied the knot last November, but their stylish, love-filled getaways continue to stay on our radar.

January 31, Porsha Williams took to Instagram to share photos from her and Simon Guobadia’s recent honeymoon in Malta, and the pair looked quite fashionable on their getaway.

While enjoying the holidays with her husband on the Mediterranean island,The Real Housewives of Atlantaalum rocked a bodycon, long-sleeved, bright red maxi dress with lots of sheer panels, completing her look with a gold cuff, gold hoops and long, wavy locks. In her caption, Porsha simply noted how in love she was with Simon, who wore a black and white patterned polo shirt and black pants, and added the hashtag Malta Lovers.

The Atlanta mom once again showed off the details of the sultry ankle-length sheath in another set of photos snapped by Simon, posing from different angles on a couch. A beautiful dinner[,] now a late-night snack, she joked in the post’s caption, also highlighting her classic French manicure and dusty pink and cinnamon-colored makeup.

On February 1, Porsha shared more details about their trip, post instagram video of herself and Simon dining alfresco at a restaurant in the European country. Sexual healing to Malta, she captioned the video, as the Marvin Gaye Hits 1982 played in the background.

The couple wore dressier casual looks for the outing and were particularly in love as they enjoyed the romantic evening, holding hands and smiling at the camera.

When we were in Hawaii, this restaurant played r&b the whole time we were there, Porshas’ sister Lauren Williams wrote in the comments section. I swear they put it for us[,] that’s what they do for you.

WatchThe Real Housewives of AtlantatoPeacockand theBravo app.