Menswear: Ghanaian musician Kuame Eugene is on the list of stylish men with this birthday look





Ghanaian musician Eugene Kwame Marfo has won over fashion industry players with his new look

High-life’s award-winning musician and songwriter left us stunned with his birthday photos

Ghana Communication Technology University reinvented a chic vintage look that matched its new hairstyle PAY ATTENTION: Do you like reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh’s telegram channel for more! Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene is a year older today and the Angela hitmaker has finally lived up to our expectations with his new look. After years of constant criticism of his fashion sense, Kuami Eugene has come one step closer to being crowned Murderer King for the month of February. Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene looks dapper in these photos. source: @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram PAY ATTENTION: Click See First under the Next tab to see news from YEN.com.gh on your News Feed! Kuami Eugene is king of the streets with this look The birthday boy wore a all black outfit for her birthday photo shoot that we can’t stop drooling over. He looked very fashionable in a sheer black waistcoat with a black leather jacket and matching pants. Kuami Eugene dripped with freshness as he posed with expensive and heavy gold jewelry for the photoshoot. He spent time at the salon cutting and braiding his natural hair to accept this stunning look. Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene looks great in a puffer jacket The twenty-seven-year-old songwriter turned heads with this seamless look. He stylized his sleeveless down jacket with a white T-shirt and well-ironed trousers. As usual, he wore his favorite gold necklace with a large pendant and a gold wristwatch. Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene looks dashing in a colorful sweater Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene served up some stylish street vibes with us as he rocked a pink sweater worn with white trousers and trainers. The Lynx Entertainment signee inspired men with her colorful dreadlock hairstyle. Kuami Eugene looks plump in new video as he dances with Pretty Lady Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kuami Eugene’s new music video. With a new video revealing the weight he had gained, Kuami Eugene surprised many of his followers. In the video, Kuami Eugene and a lovely lady were shown dancing to one of his most recent songs, “Single.” Many people admired Kuami Eugene’s moves and expressed their amazement at his chubby appearance. Source: YEN.com.gh

