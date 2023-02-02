Can the Fashion Week trash problem be solved?





Fashion weeks are pointless. A 15-minute runway presentation in Paris, London, Milan or New York can take six months to create, and moments after the lights come on and the music stops, a lot of stuff is thrown in the trash : paper invitations, plastic water bottles, food scraps and much more. And then there is the trip. The researchers measured the impact of buyers and designers traveling to attend international trade shows during four major fashion seasons and found that the amount of carbon emitted in one year was around 241,000 tonnes or the equivalent of the energy used to light the Eiffel Tower for 3,060 years. But the organizers of Copenhagen Fashion Week, which kicks off this week, are trying to set a new industry standard in a largely self-managed business. After a decade of positioning itself as a fashion week and community advocating for sustainability, the organizers of Little Denmark Fashion Week are making a real attempt to demand it. These reforms apply both to the event itself (including carbon credits to offset participants’ travel), as well as to the 28 brands that participate in the official calendar, such as Ganni, Helmstedt and Stine Goya. Beyond the track, designers must meet 18 requirements regarding materials, workmanship and business practices. Brands that do not meet the requirements are not allowed to participate.

We don’t want guidelines. We eventually have to say no to someone at some point because they don’t meet our standards, said Nicolaj Reffstrup, former chief executive of Danish fashion brand Ganni and a member of the company’s sustainability advisory board. Copenhagen Fashion Week. That’s when you prove you’re serious about it. The Copenhagen Standards are based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and were created with input from a panel of international experts and consultants. They include a promise to use textiles made from at least 50% Certified, Unused, Recycled, Preferred or Next Generation materials. Designers must not destroy unsold clothes, as brands like Burberry and H&M have been criticized for doing in the past, and they must commit to doing due diligence in their supply chains to ensure that factories are safe and free of child labor. In addition to these minimums, there are more suggested actions incorporating broader definitions of sustainability and reform, including designs that promote body inclusion, materials that consider animal welfare, and shows that use digital rather than paper invitations.

However, all of these promises are basically on the honor system. Copenhagen organizers said their consulting partner, Ramboll, reviews and validates information submitted by brands, but does not yet have the capacity to conduct external audits.

The effort to revamp Copenhagen Fashion Week took about three years and followed sobering reports of the lingering threat of global warming. We are in the midst of a climate crisis, said Cecilie Thorsmark, managing director of Copenhagen Fashion Week. Our industry has been really challenged by a lack of legislation and also by so many different agendas, tools and certifications, a jungle of What is sustainability? she says. Ms Thorsmark said she felt morally responsible to take action and, if necessary, to lead by example. We needed a common direction, she said. To implement the changes, organizers first focused on the operations of Copenhagen Fashion Week itself. They measured the carbon emissions from the 2019 events and decided to cut that number in half by 2023, with the rest offset by purchasing carbon credits. There are now electric vehicles to shuttle guests and presentations must be zero waste by limiting waste and reusing props and decor. (Plastic hangers have been banned.) Organizers then focused on designers and collected self-reported data from each participating brand. None met the 18 standards that the organizers had set. In response, organizers offered webinars on material sourcing and customer education, carbon accounting toolkits and one-on-one expert coaching sessions.

It was a very long and intensive but also very thorough process, Ms. Thorsmark said. Brands also had their say. After a self-assessment pilot test, one of the brands suggested banning fur, and the organizers agreed. Each year, organizers have said they plan to add requirements and update existing rules to make them stricter. Some designers said the self-assessment forced them to think more deeply about their practices. Knitwear designer Amalie Roge Hove said the process helped her clarify the approaches to sustainability she had already practiced in her brand, A Roege Hove. She said taking steps like finding a certified green venue and looking for a durable (and more expensive) replacement for the nylon in her sweaters was frustrating at times, but she recognized the value of making the changes. She said it made her think about the future of the brand in a specific and measurable way. For so long, sustainability has been a fuzzy term, she said. We really need something quite specific.

Henrik Vibskov, a Danish designer famous for his avant-garde sensibility, said working with organizers has helped him stay committed to his own sustainability efforts, despite setbacks.

Mr. Vibskov said that when he started his career in the early 2000s, it was all about the design, he said. Nothing was about the environment. But in 2016, he started embracing sustainability, using organic or recycled materials. Still, he found that some customers were reluctant to pay more, and he had to be very careful about how he communicated these efforts to avoid criticism for greenwashing. I got a little demotivated, he said. Working with Copenhagen Fashion Week has helped him maintain his commitment to using recycled and organic materials. Mr. Vibskov has even moved his big show from Paris where he historically showcased his menswear collection to the Danish capital, in part because of Copenhagen’s emphasis on sustainability. We’re not done at all, he said of the process of revamping his brand. This is just the beginning. ester ronthe founder of Hungarian brand Aeron, said she wanted to show in Copenhagen because of the city’s focus on sustainability.

It was so good that we could be part of a fashion week that takes it seriously, Ms Ron said. Before showing at Copenhagen Fashion Week, she focused on sustainable design, with an emphasis on local production of zero-waste knitwear with organic or certified fibers, but she said the committee’s standards reinforce our ambition.

Despite these measures, Copenhagen’s efforts still have critics. It’s not perfect, said Raz Godelnik, a Parsons professor and author of Rethinking Corporate Sustainability in the Era of Climate Crisis. In particular, the allocation of Copenhagen Fashion Week carbon offsets for runway production sent the wrong message, he said. Some scientists wonder about the impact offsets and believe they allow companies to avoid making drastic changes that will truly mitigate their impact on the climate. The elephant in the room is really the business model based on the production and consumption of new clothes, Mr. Godelnik said. But some fashion week venues have already started to emulate Copenhagen’s sustainability strategy, and Norway and Iceland have used the requirements for their own events. Steven Kolb, chief executive of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, which runs New York Fashion Week, was very familiar with the measurements and said he found them inspiring.

I think what Copenhagen does is lead by example, he said. But he said New York Fashion Week, which is much bigger than Copenhagen, would be unlikely to impose similar sustainability requirements on participating designers. It creates a case study, he said of Danish Fashion Week. We can all learn from it, be inspired by it and integrate it, he said, into our own communities if it makes sense. Copenhagen has much more leverage to demand that brands meet their standards than the CFDA, said former Business of Fashion correspondent Lauren Sherman. In Copenhagen, it’s important to be on the official calendar because it’s all the smaller brands that need it, Ms Sherman said. But in the four major fashion capitals, New York, Paris, London and Milan, the balance of power is in favor of the brands, which have the possibility to parade outside the official calendar without financial repercussions, she said. . And unless major fashion weeks with giant global brands embrace these changes, the net effect will likely be quite small.

Still, some feel cautiously optimistic that Copenhagen could be a trailblazer. If other fashion weeks want to stay relevant in a time of climate crisis, Mr Godelnik thinks there’s a good chance they’ll take similar steps. The future is already there, he said, but not evenly distributed. Katie Van Syckle contributed reporting.

