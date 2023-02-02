Ashley Graham wears a black dress with a daring side slit

Fashion
Ashley Graham was pictured at the 2023 Whitney Art Party at the Whitney Museum in New York on Tuesday night.
The 35-year-old model cut a very elegant figure in a custom black Nili Lotan dress with a daring leg slit.
The star was seen getting out of a private vehicle as she headed to the annual event, which returned after a two-year hiatus.
The fashion industry personality – who sent up quick heartbeats with a smoldering snap earlier this week – then socialized with several other revelers at the star-studded party.
In a fun twist, contestants were asked to dress according to their zodiac signs.
The zodiac sign of Graham is Scorpio.
The cover girl wore an all-black outfit with black strappy heels that showed off her pedicure.
The model donned an elegant black dress that showed off her right leg nicely as there was an incredibly daring slit.
She added a fuzzy black jacket.
The fashion industry personality wore a set of high-heeled shoes and accessorized with earrings from Completedworks.
Her gorgeous and typically flowing brown hair was tied back in a tight bun for the duration of the function.
Graham also shared a photo of herself getting ready for the star-studded event on her Instagram story.
In the photo, the fashion industry figure showed off her toned arms as she had her photo taken by a photographer.
The model has maintained a constant social media presence for several years and she often shares sultry snaps of her eye-catching physique on her Instagram account.
Graham spoke openly about his relationship with social media during a recent interview with vogueduring which she said she was one of her many contemporaries who still wished to maintain a level of intimacy.
“Let’s be honest, nobody really shares everything, because a) it’s overbearing, and b) a lot of people just want to show you the glitz and the glam,” she said.
The TV personality went on to talk about making lasting people-to-people connections without mentioning online actions when meeting new people.
“I really want to dig deeper. I want to get into the tough conversations right away. And that’s exactly how I feel on social media,” she said.
Graham then said she wanted to be more honest about her appearance with her followers.
She said, “Enough with the facade, enough with us giving the version of what you want us to see. If that means showing crazy pictures of my hairline, who cares?
