Best Foot Forward: Marc Nolan is a revolutionary line of men’s shoes proudly based in Chicago
For a few lucky companies, the pandemic has been a blessing in disguise; Marc Nolan is one of them. During the scorching days of COVID, the men’s shoe company closed the small store it opened in Wicker Park in 2018 and turned to an online model. The pandemic has not only driven people out of stores, but forced them to work from home. Fashion was definitely influenced by this change, with a more relaxed approach brought to workwear; dapper athleisure was here to stay. Marc Nolans founder, owner and lead designer Sebastian Malczewski recognized this surprisingly untapped hybrid workforce market: their comfort trumps formality, but style is still valued. A hybrid workforce needs hybrid footwear, and that’s what he set out to create. With more flair and more affordable prices.
Marc Nolan is changing the way men incorporate shoes into their wardrobe. For years, men have been stuck with two types of shoes: sneakers or dress shoes. Each of these styles have separate purposes and are often not designed with a personality,” says Malczewski. “At Marc Nolan, we believe these styles can be combined into a style that you can wear with anything, no whenever. We specialize in shoes and boots that combine the function of a dress shoe with the form of a sneaker, shoes that take you from work to the weekend. Plus, our shoes are specially designed with individuality in mind. With the use of vibrant colors, a variety of textures and material combinations, our shoes finally offer men an outlet to fully express their style through their shoes.
I worked in fashion for a few years before creating Marc Nolan. During this time, I saw a gap in men’s shoes where bold, affordable shoes were in short supply. My mission is to create interesting shoes for interesting people,” he says. “Shoes for gentlemen who aren’t afraid to show off their style and don’t want to be locked into a sea of boring footwear that men have been stuck with for decades.”It’s fair to say that the soul of Malczewski’s designs lies in the soles of his shoes. Strong colors, like a signature Klein blue or other bright hues, make an impactful appearance on the bottom of Marc Nolans shoes, often in thicker, more comfortable and sleeker shapes than their regular counterparts. Their loafers, for example, become irresistibly cool with the one treatment they receive. Special mention to their Godfrey Black Leather Belgian Moccasin Sneakers, a delicious blend of polish and ease. Another special mention goes to their bestseller, the Aiden Black Combat Bootsa sleeker adult version of the iconic Air Jordan 11, with great sole color options.
But Marc Nolan doesn’t just stand out where the rubber meets the road: With a quirky combination of textures, patterns and colors, their shoes make a tasteful, non-flamboyant, non-sticky statement; they are made with quality leathers and suedes by a small family business abroad; they are designed, photographed and distributed from their headquarters in Elk Grove Village, where they run their operations; and last but not least, they’re surprisingly affordable, with low-top sneakers or loafers costing around $125 and boots around $160. I wanted to be able to express my personality through my shoes in a way that wouldn’t break the bank, says Malczewski.
With that in mind, Malczewski created Marc Nolan, a name that refers to the two most influential people in his life: his mentor and best friend, Marc, and his first and only son, Nolan. Malczewski is responsible for most of the design decisions involved in his business, including the concept for Marc Nolans’ flagship store, which opened last October. Their brick and mortar, located in the West Loop, perfectly reflects the cool creativity of Marc Nolans, drenched in Klein blue with red accents and a living moss wall displaying their logo. Its very minimal yet fun backdrop is perfect for their stylish shoes to shine.
Marc Nolans’ online sales have been very successful, and the company has grown from just three employees to ten, and from a few dozen units a day to several hundred. Proof of their success is their inclusion in Inc.’s 5000 Most Successful Companies. in America 2022they were classified not too badly 222. They even have a respectable group of celebrity clients, including Ethan Hawke, Nick Kroll, Backstreet Boys, New Edition, Kumail Nanjiani, and Winston Duke.
Although most of their business is online, they want to extend their roots to Chicago and have a physical space where they can interact with their clientele. Having called Windy City home since immigrating from Poland at age 20, Malczewski, now 44, has great pride in Chicago: It’s the city I fell from. in love and where I decided to start the business, he says. Our roots were and continue to be in Chicago, and although we primarily operate our business online, we wanted to establish a greater presence in our hometown and provide our closest customers with the full brand experience.
Find Marc Nolan online at marcnolan.com
Journalist Isa Giallorenzo was born in So Paulo, Brazil, and has called Chicago her beloved home since 2009. She runs street style blog Chicago Looks and wants to see this city become one of the fashion capitals of the world. .
