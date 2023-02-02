Fashion Leader ASOS Appoints Maersk as Strategic Global Logistics Partner





liverpool – Maersk is pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership with ASOS, the global fashion e-commerce destination headquartered in the UK. ASOS has appointed Maersk as a strategic logistics partner for supply chain management (SCM), supporting the growth of the FTSE 250-listed business. ASOS serves more than 26 million active customers in more than 200 markets. These customers can shop a curated selection of nearly 70,000 products, sourced from nearly 900 of the best global and local partner brands and its mix of fashion-focused own brands. We are very proud to support ASOS’ global operations and growth ambitions. We started working with ASOS during the pandemic when we were able to support the business in a difficult market. This new strategic partnership is a testament to the strength of the relationship we have built over this time. Gary Jeffrey Maersks Area Managing Director UK and Ireland Gary Jeffreys, added: “We can provide a global e-commerce fashion retailer like ASOS with the agility, speed and resilience needed in their supply chain because we own and control the assets throughout the transport chain, from the factory to the distribution centers. Under the agreement, Maersk and ASOS will partner in supply chain management as well as sea and air services in all distribution centers globally. ASOS’ four fulfillment centres, two in the UK and one in Germany and one in the US, handled almost 100 million orders in the company’s last financial year. Over a short period, ASOS has built a strong strategic relationship with Maersk, bringing together two leading companies. Together, we continued to focus on speed to market, helping us improve our customer proposition and supporting our continued growth. David Flavel Supply Chain Manager at ASOS About AP Moller – Maersk AP Moller – Maersk is an integrated logistics company that strives to connect and simplify its customers’ supply chains. As a world leader in logistics services, the company is present in 130 countries and employs more than 100,000 people. Maersk aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2040 across the company with new technologies, new vessels and green fuels. About ASOS ASOS is a destination for 20-something fashion enthusiasts around the world, with the aim of giving customers the confidence to be who they want to be. With its market-leading app and mobile/desktop web experience, available in ten languages ​​and in over 200 markets, ASOS customers can shop a curated selection of nearly 70,000 products, sourced from nearly 900 of the best global and local partner brands and their mix. of fashionable own brands – ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT. ASOS aims to offer all of its customers a truly seamless experience, with an ever-increasing number of different payment methods and hundreds of local delivery and return options, including next day delivery and same day delivery. , shipped from the state of the art. art distribution centers in the UK, USA and Germany. For more information, please contact:



