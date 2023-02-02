Jourdan Dunn looks sensational in a plunging PVC mini dress as she and Lori Harvey enjoy a night out

Jourdan Dunn showed off her incredible figure in a plunging black blazer dress on Tuesday night as she stepped out for the release of Ebony Riley’s EP in Los Angeles.

The British model, 32, turned heads in the figure-hugging PVC mini dress which featured a large cutout at the back.

Jourdan added inches to his frame in a pair of high tall boots and packed his things in a matching bag.

The beauty accessorized a chunky pair of silver hoop earrings and styled her short black poker tresses.

Lori Harvey, 26, dressed to impress in a black leather jacket and matching skinny pants as she left the Los Angeles club.

The model turned up the heat by tucking her bra through a mesh top and elevated her figure in a pair of pointy toe boots.

The beauty added a splash of color to the number by tucking her belongings into a chic blue bag and accessorized with a large pair of dazzling earrings.

Jordan is one of the best British models who was spotted at a Primark in London aged 15 and has since walked for Prada and Victoria’s Secret.

She recently revealed she wants to focus on acting and aspires to be in a Marvel movie one day so her 11-year-old son Riley thinks she’s the ‘coolest mom ever’. “.

Many assets: Kelly Rowland wore a low-cut black jumpsuit and long black boots

Enjoy! Ebony Riley herself showed off a leg in denim shorts and PVC boots

Gals: Ebony was seen heading to the party with Jasmine Sanders who wore a brown leopard print dress

Increased her height: Jasmine added to her frame with a pair of strappy black heels

She plays the character of Davina in the ITV show Riches, a new drama following a wealthy family.

She said before Harper’s Bazaar: ‘Before confinement, I decided that I wanted to take the time to focus on acting. When the lockdown happened, it was the perfect time to focus on it. I started therapy.

The stunner is engaged to rapper’s fiancé Dion Hamilton, who popped the question in February 2020.

She previously told the publication that she decided to quit modeling to focus on acting after finding “the right one.”

Amazing: Model Imaan Hamaam showed off her abs in a blue crop top and jeans for the occasion

Beaming: She looked in high spirits as she made her way to the venue

The look: She completed her outfit with a navy and pink striped coat