Bianca Saunders Luxe At.Kollektive Collection pushes the boundaries





Bianca Saunders has a lot to celebrate. Last month the 29-year-old menswear designer from south London unveiled another stellar menswear collection in Paris – fashion editors mentally added the printed shirts and striking striped sets to their lists wishes AW23 – and today comes the unveiling of a new capsule line: At.Kollektive led by Ecco leather, the leather tannery created by Danish shoe manufacturer Ecco shoes. The nine-piece leather capsule collection is a lesson in casual luxury. And consists of multi-pocket supple leather blazers, angular square-toed shoes, supple cobalt and ecru handbags and even… a prestigious armchair, marking the designers’ first foray into furniture. “I’ve always wanted to work with leather in depth and understand how it works. I’m interested in the idea of ​​creating matte pieces that look almost like paper and can form a memory via form,” says Saunders, while touring her designs in the showroom in Paris. At.Kollektive is an opportunity for established designers to build sustainable and innovative items – encompassing everything from ready-to-wear to accessories and furniture – that explore the latest material innovations and the dynamics of slow fashion and that’s which attracted Saunders to be a part of it. “I was incredibly impressed with the technologies available to Ecco Group and that [is what] inspired me to join the project – the creative opportunities seemed endless to me,” says Saunders. Bianca Saunders At.Collective Capsule Line Glen Luchford As for the designer’s first chair design, an eggshell white magnetic design, she says, “It was a refreshing change; I researched Francis Bacon and his way of distorting. Fascinated by the idea of ​​creating soft pieces, the LVMH semi-finalist’s chair became the catalyst for her experimentation with other techniques such as wiring into the seams of leather accessories, having previously experimented with the same technique for her AW20 collection, she relished the opportunity to review the process. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. The collection is enhanced with invisible zippers and nuanced detailing, allowing Saunders pieces to shine. “Of course, leather doesn’t work the same way as fabric, so manipulating the pieces wasn’t easy,” but that only fueled the designer, she continues. “I wanted to push the boat out and create desirable pieces, that meant frequently testing pieces myself.” Amber Pinkerton Another rewarding part of the process for the Royal College of Art graduate was learning from other esteemed designers who have established a relationship with the leather-focused Denmark-based Ecco family, including – Natacha Ramsay-Levi, Kostas Murkurdis and Isaac Reina. She took advice from Chloé’s former creative director, Ramsay-Levi, and took advice from Reina, who has worked with luxury houses Maison Margiela and Balenciaga. Amber Pinkerton At the heart of the ANDAM recipient’s journey were fashion items that can “live in someone’s wardrobe forever,” she says. Judging by Saunders’ coveted latest line from At.Kollektive, the sky’s the limit when it comes to multi-hyphenated young fashion that pushes boundaries – what’s more worth celebrating than that ? The first season of Bianca Saunders’ At.Kollektive collection is available in stores here.

