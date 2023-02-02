Adidas’ New Gen Z, The Fashion-Forward Line Is Its Biggest Launch In 50 Years





With its football-inspired aesthetic, Sportswear aligns with blokecore, the Gen Z trend that swept TikTok in 2022. When designing the collection, we thought about how Gen Z likes to style blokecore with their everyday clothes, whether they’re making a TikTok or if they’re out shopping and hanging out with friends. says Jasmin Bynoe, Senior Designer of Adidas Sportswear. We want to stay true to Adidas DNA and mix Performance and Originals elements, while evolving with the consumer and their way of expressing themselves. Globally, sports-inspired apparel was valued at $88.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass performance apparel (valued at $97.6 billion in 2022) by 2027, according to analyst from Euromonitor Marguerite LeRolland, driven by the world’s largest apparel and footwear markets, including the United States, China and Europe. There will be seasonal sportswear drops with updated product offerings, but Adidas wants to make sure all styles are as comfortable and versatile as possible, rather than following micro-trends, adds Arana. We are seeing a move towards a more conscious capsule wardrobe, and Sportswear products are all staples that can be styled in different ways depending on the occasion or season. This is one thing that sets us apart from other brands in the space. Post-Covid, consumers are looking for ways to simplify their lives (45% of respondents globally), to feel stylish (33%), says LeRolland. Sixty per cent of respondents globally cite comfort as the top purchasing criteria for clothing, she adds, according to Euromonitors Voice of the Consumer, Lifestyle Survey 2022. The collection will feature a range of new sneaker designs, taking elements from some of Adidas’ best-selling Performance shoes, from the Boost to the 4D. Gen Alpha and Gen Z, they don’t know the Adidas classics. So for them it might be the Avryn which is their signature shoe, they might say, remember when they did it with the Boost and changed it?. The sportswear design team constantly observes the style habits of Gen Z on social media, during research trips and in discussions with young athletes, to create pieces adapted to their needs. For the Tiro tracksuit from this first collection, for example, there is a double waistband on the pants, to account for Gen Zers wearing their pants lower on their hips, says Bynoe. Looking ahead, Adidas is confident in the longevity of Sportswears. Arana says she and her teams are already planning the label through Fall/Winter 2024. We have ambitious goals for Sportswear and are confident it will resonate with target audiences, with new products and collaborations business-to-business already in preparation. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: How Rotate Became One of Scandinavia’s Fastest Growing Labels Why Men’s Fashion Is Lagging on Size Inclusiveness Backlash from Tartes Dubai: Is influencer travel deaf in 2023?

