Salma Hayek Pinault Wore a Dress Cut So Low She Revealed Her Black Lace Bra on Good Morning America





Salma Hayek Pinault wore a spring green dress for a recent appearance on hello americawith a twist. The actor is on a promotional tour with Channing Tatum for their new film Magic Mike’s Last Dance, the third and last film of the magic mike franchise. And her looks during this time have been both sexy and fun. Think sheer corset dresses, lots of lace, sheer fishnets. For the appearance on CMG, Hayek Pinault, who plays a wealthy socialite in the film, stayed on theme in a bright green dress that was patterned with polka dots and stripes. The sexy touch? A plunging neckline that highlighted her black lace bra. She teamed the look with a long chunky chain necklace and black patent heels; she wore her hair loose and straight, parted in the middle. You can see her full look in the video below. Hayek Pinault and Tatum discussed their bubbly chemistry with CMG. It’s just luck, she said of their easy on-screen bond. You cannot manufacture it. The camera decides which couples work and which don’t. We were very lucky to love each other, Tatum said. These scenes, yes, they are incredibly sexy. But also they’re very technical, and once you get the hang of it, you kind of have to let go and just be with each other and that’s an easy thing to do with this crazy person here. Here is the official description of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, out Feb. 10: Mike Lane hits the stage again when a failed business deal leaves him broke and a bartender in Florida. Hoping for a last hurrah, Mike travels to London with a wealthy socialite who lures him in with an offer he can’t refuse and an agenda of her own. With everything on the line, he soon finds himself trying to put together a new roster of talented dancers.

