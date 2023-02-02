Black resistance celebrated with film and fashion





The Association for the Study of African American Life and History (ASALH), founders of Black History Month, reports that this year’s theme is black resistance and that historically the Education has been a key part of raising awareness of the ongoing struggle to resist all forms of oppression. As such, the cross-cultural exchange will host a series of events focusing on black resistance through February in honor of Black History Month. The idea of ​​these events was born from an original idea of ​​student members of the intercultural exchange of the last semesters. The students have chosen to host a series of films, which will begin on Thursday, February 2. In addition, a fashion show on African and black culture will close the month of celebrations. Here is the complete list of films and activities: The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), Thursday, February 2, 2 p.m., Truax Campus, Mitby Theater. Will Smith stars as a struggling single father in The Pursuit of Happyness (2006), which kicks off the film series. Winner of the NAACP Best Picture award, this biographical drama also stars Jaden Smith in his first acting role. Just Mercy (2019), Thursday, February 9, 2 p.m., Goodman South Campus, rooms 201 and 203. The second week of the series features the acclaimed Just Mercy (2019), a biographical legal drama about Bryan Stevenson. He’s a Harvard law graduate who travels to Alabama to fight the unjust system that incarcerates an inordinate number of African Americans. The Hate U Give (2018), Thursday, February 16, 2 p.m., Truax Campus, Intercultural Exchange, room C1430. The following week comes the award-winning film, The Hate U Give (2018), which was adapted from Angie Thomas’ best-selling young adult novel. The film tells a story of police violence against the black community and the system that protects it through the eyes of a 16-year-old African American girl. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), Thursday, Feb. 23, 2 p.m., Truax Campus, Mitby Theater. The film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022), delves into the visually stunning universe of Marvel Comics, starring superhero Black Panther on a quest to save the mythical land of Wakanda. Intercultural Exchange Black History Month Fashion Show, Tuesday, February 28, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., Truax Campus, room D1630. To wrap up Black History Month, the Intercultural Exchange will host a fashion show where African cultural clothing and black cultural fashion are the featured themes of the event. Students who attend the films throughout the month can pick up their tickets and bring them to the fashion show for a chance to win prizes. Student participation in the fashion show is strongly encouraged. Models are required to walk the runway and have a description of their clothing read. Students who wish to bring clothes to display on a table or a mannequin are also welcome to participate. All are invited to wear their African or black cultural clothing and participate by simply being a member of the fashion show audience. Food will be provided at the event. To register, students can drop by the Center for Intercultural Exchange, room C1430 on the Truax campus, or complete the online registration form: https://forms.office.com/r/GJCSA2smW2. For more information, students are encouraged to stop by the Center for Intercultural Exchange, room C1430 on the Truax campus, or email Olivia Lemke at [email protected] To learn more about this year’s Black History Month theme, visit ASALH online: https://asalh.org/black-history-themes/.

