Emily Ratajkowski’s son Sylvester, 1, lands Tory Burch campaign





Sylvester Apollo Bear is already following in the footsteps of his model mother. Emily Ratajkowski’s one-year-old son had landed his first fashion campaign, joining his mother in Tory Burch’s new Spring 2023 ads. Sly ! My little alien superstar. I love my family so much Tory, the Gone Girl actress, 31, captioned a carousel of Instagram photos from the mommy-and-me photo shoot on Tuesday. In the images, little Sly models three different costumes, dressing up as a neon green alien (accessorized with a matching small Tory Burch bag), a chicken and a carrot. He also tries on an adult-size denim jacket that goes down to his ankles. Sylvester Apollo Bear was the real star of the Tory Burch campaign. Emrata/Instagram Ratajkowski’s industry pals couldn’t get enough, with Lily Aldridge commenting, “Cuties!!” and Helena Christensen writing, “I love all these Emilys.” “I can’t see anyone or anything but beautiful Sly!” added Amber Valletta, while Elsa Hosk called the snaps “Soooo stinkin cute.” The mini model also sported an oversized denim jacket. Emrata/Instagram While Sylvester has joined his mother on set in the past, this marks his first starring role in a designer campaign. The Inamorata creator shares her son with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Sly joined her model mother for the shoot. Emrata/Instagram Ratajkowski filed for divorce from the producer in September 2022, two months after Page Six broke the news of their split. The duo showed off their Mom and Me Burch bags.

Ratajkowski and his son appear together in the spring campaign.

Advertising Sylvester modeled her own little green purse.

Ratajkowski posed for a few more shots without his son.

Advertising The “Blurred Lines” beauty opened up about their breakup on Tuesday’s episode of her High Low podcast. I know a lot of people have been married for a long time and they’re unhappy because they’re so afraid of divorce, the essayist shared. I don’t think that’s a good way to live.

