Jinger Duggar breaks strict family dress code by wearing sexy skin-tight leather pants in new book tour video

JINGER Duggar has proven that she has really stepped out of her family’s strict dress code rules in the past, judging by her latest look.

Jinger, 29, is currently busy promoting her tell-all book, Becoming Free Indeed, which details her upbringing with her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle.

By posting a new video to YouTube on Tuesday, Jinger gave his followers a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of his book cover.

Halfway through the 20-minute video, Jinger revealed that she had hired a stylist to come up with different looks for the shoot, which took place in Los Angeles.

One particular sexy outfit Jinger opted for was a pair of high-waisted black leather pants, which she paired with a high-necked black sweater and belt.

The mum-of-two seemed to be in her element as she stood in front of a blank canvas and posed for the photographer.

She was also seen shooting outside in downtown Los Angeles wearing a tan colored jumpsuit with brown heels.

Her attire is certainly far removed from the clothes she was allowed to wear growing up in her parents’ strict Christian family.

The Duggars tried to implement a conservative dress code for their children, and also discouraged the use of birth control and urged the use of parental chaperones when having dates before getting married.

The Duggar children were also homeschooled and grew up with strict and limited access to entertainment and television.

Jinger, who is Jim Bob and Michelle’s sixth child, left the church in 2017 and has since called his teachings a cult.

Jingers’ new book, which came out this week, will shed new light on the upbringing of sisters.

Talk toPeopleJinger said: The teaching I grew up under was harmful, it was damaging and there are lasting effects.”

STRICT EDUCATION

Jinger and his 18 siblings were raised under the teachings of the Institute in Basic Life Principles, a Christian organization created by disgraced minister Bill Gothard.

Bill, 88, led the church until 2014 when more than 30 women accused him of sexual harassment and sexual assault over a period of decades.

Jill and Jinger have distanced themselves from their parents Jim Bob and Michelle in recent years.

The sisters defied their father’s dress code, which prohibits women from wearing short skirts or jeans, on numerous occasions.

Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, have also distanced themselves from the Duggars in recent years.

Jinger moved from the family compound in Arkansas to Los Angeles, where she and Jeremy live with their two children – Felicity, four, and Evie, two.

Meanwhile, his parents have largely been supportive of their controversial son Josh throughout his prison sentence for child pornography – which is why Counting On was called off.

